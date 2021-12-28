“He should be scoring or assisting in every game” – Agbonlahor hits out at Manchester United star for ‘not doing enough’

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for not performing at the level expected off him. The England international had a lackluster game against Newcastle United, which ended 1-1 on Monday.

Agbonlahor has stated that Rashford has all the attributes to become one of the finest players in the world. However, the 24-year-old Manchester United forward has been underwhelming of late. Agbonlahor wants Rashford to follow the example set by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to score or assist in every match possible.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Inside Futbol), Gabriel Agbonlahor said:

“He has got the attributes to be a world-beater. He is rapid, he has got skills, he can finish but of course, he is not doing enough. He should be scoring or assisting in every game, you look at the standards [Mohamed] Salah has set. Rashford has the talent but he is not showing it 100 percent.”

Marcus Rashford made a late start to the 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old forward was recovering from a shoulder injury which forced him to make his first appearance in October.

Since then Marcus Rashford has made a total of 13 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. The forward has scored just three goals and assisted once so far this season.

Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United's best academy graduates in recent times. The England international burst onto the scene under the management of Louis van Gaal back in 2016. Rashford scored twice on his Manchester United debut in a 5-1 win over FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League.

Since then, the 24-year-old forward has scored a total of 91 goals in 284 appearances.

Manchester United has heavily relied on Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals

Manchester United have been heavily reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals in their games. As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer, having scored 13 times in 19 matches across all competitions. No other United player comes close to matching the 36-year-old forward's tally.

As things stand, Manchester United's second-highest goalscorers are Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood. The duo have scored just five goals each in all competitions. Marcus Rashford is the third-highest goalscorer with a mere three goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's savior on multiple occasions, particularly in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals in five group matches, including late winners against the likes of Villarreal and Atalanta.

