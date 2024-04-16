“He seems to have lost the heart” - Pundit tells Marcus Rashford he would be 'best player in the world' if had Manchester United teammate's attitude

Garth Crooks has suggested Marcus Rashford has failed to reach his potential as he lacks the passion for the game that his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes possesses.

Rashford has endured a tumultuous season which has seen his place in Erik ten Hag's team questioned. The 60-cap England international has managed eight goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old spent last season wreaking havoc with the best tally of his career. He registered 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 games across competitions and excelled under Ten Hag.

Rashford's demeanor has concerned fans as he's not been as energetic or relentless as last season. This has coincided with Manchester United struggling in the race for the top four.

Crooks has no doubts that the Red Devils attacker has a ton of talent but would be a world-beater if he followed his captain Fernandes' example. The former Premier League forward turned pundit wrote for BBC Sport:

"Marcus Rashford would be the best player in the world if he had Burno Ferrnandes's appetite and attitude towards the game."

Fernandes, 29, was appointed United captain last summer and he's been in fine form despite his club's disappointing campaign. The Portuguese playmaker has registered 12 goals and nine assists in 42 games across competitions.

The former Sporting CP captain was on song in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday (April 13). He netted a brace for Ten Hag's side at the Vitality Stadium.

Crooks continued to question Rashford's mentality by comparing him to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe:

"He should be doing for Manchester United what Kylian Mbappe is doing for PSG right now, but somehow he seems to have lost the heart for the battle."

Rashford defended himself earlier this year amid questions over his commitment to Manchester United. He signed a new long-term deal last summer, keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2028.

Florent Malouda thinks Manchester United's Marcus Rashford could miss out on Euro 2024

Marcus Rashford could miss out on a place at Euro 2024.

Rashford's poor season has led to question marks regarding a call-up for this summer's European Championships. England head to Germany in June and Gareth Southgate will soon name his squad for the competition.

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has doubts regarding Rashford's appearance at Euro 2024. The Frenchman told The Gambling Zone:

"Marcus Rashford's position in the squad is in danger. I think Gareth Southgate will have to make a big decision about it. You need players going into tournaments in top form because they have to produce every three days."

Rashford was called up last month during England's final international break before Euro 2024. He only made a 15-minute cameo appearance in a 1-0 home loss to Brazil due to fitness problems. The Manchester United frontman has bagged 17 goals and six assists in 60 caps.

