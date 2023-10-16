“He seems to pick superstars” – Tim Sherwood urges Ten Hag to give more chance to Manchester United star with 4 appearances this season

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to utilize academy starlet Hannibal Mejbri more often amid the club's poor start to the season.

The Red Devils have made a woeful start to the season, losing six out of their 11 games across all competitions so far, and conceding 19 goals in the process. They are currently 10th in the Premier League standings with just 12 points, having played eight games.

Manchester United are in the midst of their worst start of the season since 1986. Ten Hag will be under extreme pressure following the international break to reverse the club's trajectory, considering he spent £172 million in the summer to bolster his squad.

Sherwood urged the Dutch tactician to select Hannibal in the starting XI over so-called superstars in the team who have failed to perform this season. He said (via TEAMtalk):

“He seems to pick superstars. £50m, £70m, £100m players – he throws them onto the pitch and hopes one of them does something to get him out the mire. That is what has happened. He’s had to go to a kid in the academy to do that for him now. Hannibal got into that side."

He added:

“Say what you want about him and people will say, ‘He’s not a £100m player, he’s not this or that’ – but he went to Birmingham, worked hard on loan there, he came back and for me, he was Man of the Match in a couple games.

“But as soon as someone else is fit, he is out the door. Sit on the bench, son. Someone else comes in and strolls around the pitch, doesn’t want to run around or get the ball back. It’s up to the manager to put the cocktail together.”

Hannibal Mejbri has impressed with his limited game time this season, scoring one goal in his four appearances to date. He has also shown a higher work rate compared to established stars who have failed to hit the ground running for Manchester United.

Manchester United star expected to start against Uruguay after recovering from ankle injury: Reports

According to Globo Esporte (via METRO), Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to start for Brazil against Uruguay after recovering from an ankle injury scare. The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier is set to take place on Tuesday, October 17.

Casemiro was subbed off in the 79th minute during Brazil's 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Thursday, October 12, after suffering a knock to his ankle. Fans were left worried by its severity after the 31-year-old missed training on Saturday.

The Brazilian was reportedly assessed by the Selecao's medical staff and was given the green light as he was back training on Sunday. His recovery will also be a big boost for Manchester United as they take on Sheffield United on Saturday, October 21.