"He seems to be a shadow of that player" – Ian Wright offers assessment of Manchester United superstar after win over Wigan

Arsenal great Ian Wright has delivered his verdict on Marcus Rashford's recent run of form following Manchester United's 2-0 FA Cup win at Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8).

Erik ten Hag's outfit, who are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 31 points from 20 games, eased past their EFL League One opponents at the DW Stadium. Diogo Dalot scored a first half opener before Bruno Fernandes converted a 74th-minute penalty-kick.

Rashford, on the other hand, produced a decent display at Wigan. The 26-year-old completed 41 of 48 passes and two of eight dribbles, registered six shots, and won two of 10 ground duels during the cup tie.

Discussing the Englishman's campaign so far, Wright asserted that the right-footed forward is currently not living up to his usual standards. He told ITV (h/t Daily Mail):

"I think you just [have to] look at his demeanor. And I think that when we are talking about a player with the potential and the capabilities... you feel like this is a time in his career where we want to see that, where he's going to that next level of legacy, what he's going to try and do at the club."

Commenting on the Manchester United youth product, Wright added:

"And at the moment, he does feel like... you know, sometimes I think maybe could cross, you know, yes, he can shoot. But he just feels like he's in a place where something needs to happen for him, at the club, or somebody needs to talk to him, because he needs to go to the place where we expect him to be. At the moment, he seems to be a shadow of that player."

Rashford, who registered 30 goals and 11 assists past campaign, has been in poor form this season. He has scored three goals and laid out six assists in 25 matches across all competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United keen to sign 22-year-old

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are hoping to snap up Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the January transfer window. They have opened talks with the 22-year-old and could include Toffees target Scott McTominay as part of a potential deal this month.

The Red Devils, who splashed around £180 million in the summer, were interested in signing Onana instead of Sofyan Amrabat last August. They are keen to snap up the Belgian owing to his positional versatility.

Onana, who joined Everton from LOSC Lille for close to £33 million in the summer of 2022, has made 56 appearances for Sean Dyche's side so far. He has recorded three goals and as many assists for his team.