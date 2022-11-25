“He was sensational”, “If you don’t agree football is not for you” – Fans can’t keep calm after ‘unreal’ performance from 30-year-old Brazil star in their FIFA World Cup win over Serbia 

Fans are waxing lyrical about Casemiro's performance in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia in Group G of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday, 24 November.

Selecao sealed a FIFA World Cup opening win over the Serbians through a delightful double from Richarlison.

The Tottenham Hotspur frontman grabbed his first in the 62nd minute, he was the quickest to react after Serb goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić had denied Vinicius Jr.

Richarlison bagged his second in the 73rd minute with a tremendous bicycle kick that is surely the goal of the tournament thus far.

However, supporters ensure that Casemiro's display did not go unnoticed as he was phenomenal in midfield for Tite's side.

The Manchester United midfielder had three shots and one audacious effort hitting the post.

He made two tackles, three blocks, and seven recoveries - his energy in the middle of the park was key for Brazil throughout.

Casemiro is a Selecao veteran at the age of 30 and is showing his maturity with his dominance in midfield.

The Red Devils man also wowed with his great passing range, and one particular pass he made in the ninth minute that cut through the Serbian backline was astonishing.

There's a reason why Manchester United paid £64 million to lure him to Old Trafford from Real Madrid in the summer.

His display against Serbia is a massive reminder of the talent he possesses.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who deemed the former Madrid midfielder's performance spectacular:

ًE. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍻 @UtdEIIis Casemiro is the undisputed best defensive midfielder in the world. Casemiro is the undisputed best defensive midfielder in the world.

TC @totalcristiano Casemiro MOTM imo, even with Richarlison’s brace. He was sensational. Casemiro MOTM imo, even with Richarlison’s brace. He was sensational.

centredevils. @centredevils It’s games like these that make you realise how lucky #mufc are to have Casemiro in their midfield… It’s games like these that make you realise how lucky #mufc are to have Casemiro in their midfield… 🇧🇷✨

. @utdcynical Casemiro is absolutely ridiculous omds Casemiro is absolutely ridiculous omds

🔰 @CantonasCoIIar Casemiro is actually unreal man Casemiro is actually unreal man

AB @AbsoluteBruno



Brazilian Tank I'm so happy Casemiro plays for Manchester United.Brazilian Tank I'm so happy Casemiro plays for Manchester United.Brazilian Tank 🇧🇷 https://t.co/won16k0AnW

Ryan, TEN HAG MUFC 🇾🇪 @TenHagWay Casemiro is the best CDM in the world if you don't agree football is not for you. Casemiro is the best CDM in the world if you don't agree football is not for you.

Brazil fans fear the worst as Neymar is forced off with an injury in their FIFA World Cup opening win

A worrying sight for Selecao

Brazil's victory over Serbia was marred by a concerning moment when Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar picked up a knock in the second half.

He was forced off in the 80th minute with an injury issue, and he trudged off the pitch in distraught.

Neymar has a long history of injury problems, particularly to his ankle, which saw him miss 12 of PSG's games from November 2021 until January of this year.

The Brazilian attacker was fouled 12 times as he left the field of play against Serbia.

It would be a huge blow for Tite's side if the attacker has picked up a significant injury.

Brazil are pinning their hopes on Neymar, leading them to their sixth FIFA World Cup triumph.

This season, he had been in scintillating form for PSG, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

