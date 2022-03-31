"He sent me to the shops, didn't he?" - Arsenal GK Aaron Ramsdale says Liverpool star 'rinsed' him

Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale believes Liverpool forward Diogo Jota "rinsed" him when their teams met.

The Gunners and the Reds have played each other four times this term. This includes two fixtures in the Premier League and two legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal. Liverpool won three of the four contests, with one of them ending in a goalless draw.

Arsenal registered zero goals against the Reds' defense in those matches, while Liverpool netted eight times. Half of those goals came from Jota, who has been excellent this term for Jurgen Klopp.

Ramsdale started all four of those matches but could keep the Portuguese forward off the scoresheet only once. During a conversation with Sky Sports' YouTube channel, the Englishman was asked who some of his toughest opponents were. He responded (as quoted by HITC):

“Never have I ever been rinsed by a world class opponent? How high do I put this? [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Sergio] Aguero, [Jamie] Vardy. Jota – oh he sent me to the shops didn’t he? Rinsed.”

Ramsdale went on to add:

“For a goalkeeper there are some goals that you look at and think they’ve made you look like a plonker really.”

Liverpool thrashed Arsenal 4-0 in their first meeting this season, with Jota rounding Ramsdale to tap the ball into the empty net for his side's second goal. Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal, Jota scored against Ramsdale again in a 2-0 win for the Reds at Anfield.

Their last meeting ended in another 2-0 home win for Klopp's side, with the Portuguese thundering a near-post finish past the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale have been brilliant this season

While Jota has come out on top in his individual battle against Ramsdale, there's no questioning how vital the latter has been for the Gunners.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club last summer has been incredible in goal. Ramsdale has played 29 matches across competitions for Arsenal this term, keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding just 25 goals. Thanks to his exploits, Arteta's side are on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jota has been prolific upfront for Liverpool. He has netted 19 times and also has three assists in 39 matches across all competitions this season. The 25-year-old has already lifted the Carabao Cup with his side.

Jota will continue to be a key cog as the Reds look to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this campaign.

