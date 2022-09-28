"He is serious - there is nothing flashy about his play" - Bacary Sagna lauds Manchester United star who does his job 'perfectly'

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna feels Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez is a proper, no-nonsense defender who fulfills his duties to the core. The retired France international heaped praise on the Red Devils star and lauded him for his defensive abilities.

In an interview with Lord Ping, the Frenchman said:

"Lisandro Martinez at United, that guy is a real defender! He is serious - there is nothing flashy about his play. He does his job perfectly. Not only does he have great ability on the ball, but he relishes the duels - he engages attackers."

He added:

"As a defender, you have to be scary, strong. Some defenders forget they are defenders, they want to be skillful at the back. He makes United solid and gives a platform for their attacking players to shine - that is the job of a proper defender."

Martinez joined Manchester United during the summer transfer window for £56.7 million (including add-ons) from Ajax. He has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford under the management of Erik ten Hag.

The Argentina international has established himself as a regular after making six Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. The 24-year-old has also featured in two UEFA Europa League encounters for Ten Hag's outfit.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have won four of their opening six top-flight encounters. Ten Hag will want his side to continue their stellar run of form as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.

Manchester United legend defends Lisandro Martinez against criticism over height

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam believes Martinez will shine at Old Trafford regardless of his height.

The Argentine stands at 5ft 9ins, making him the smallest centre-back in the Premier League. This has made him the object of criticism from many, including pundits.

However, Stam firmly stood by the defender, praising his abilities. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"That was an easy one, the day when he signed for United, I had already said they will talk about his height. Over here [England], everyone thinks as a centre-back you need to be big and tall, otherwise, you won’t make it."

He added:

"The thing is, you need to look at the big picture of how the manager wants to play because that’s the most important thing. He wants to play dominating football, meaning you need to have players at the back who are comfortable on the ball."

The Dutchman concluded:

"Of course, sometimes he’s going to get surprised but that’s what also happens with big players - they make mistakes as well. Martinez shows his quality on the ball, he shows his quality when defending and his communication around him is good. He just needs to keep going."

