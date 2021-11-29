"He has settled in brilliantly" - Tony Cascarino believes Arsenal star is 'far more assured' now

Ben White's status is on the rise after the Arsenal defender was likened to Paul McGrath, who played for Aston Villa and Manchester United. What set McGrath apart was that he was good enough to earn the praise of former teammate Roy Keane. It is an unusual moment in football given how harsh the Manchester United veteran is with his judgement of most footballers.

White has been imperious at the back for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal after missing the opening few games of the season due to COVID-19. He's been a member of a defensive unit that has lost only once in the league since August. It came against Liverpool, who are the top goal scoring side in the Premier League. Arsenal are currently fifth in the table, behind West Ham only on goal difference.

Tony Cascarino, a former Chelsea forward, has praised White for his performance and quality. The TalkSPORT host told Weekend Sports Breakfast:

“Ben White has settled in brilliantly now, he’s far more assured than when he first arrived at the Emirates. When you have a player that do simple things, move it, get it, give it to someone, who can do the things you can’t."

Arsenal defender Ben White has been compared to former Aston Villa and Manchester United star Paul McGrath

Ben White in action for Arsenal

Manchester United veteran Roy Keane lauded McGrath during their time together with the Republic of Ireland. The comparison between White and McGrath by Keane is a sign of great things to come from the Arsenal man.

Keane told Sky Sports:

“Paul McGrath was one of the best I ever played with who was like that, Paul McGrath never ran past people and he played in Ben White’s position. He was not a player that would dribble or do brilliant technical things but he was fantastic at keeping that ball and moving it simply. Ben White has got a bit of that in him and if he keeps developing, Ben White will certainly make the England team on a regular as a starter.”

He added:

“If I had to pick one because I played in midfield with him…Scholesy maybe. Paul Ince was a really good player and obviously I played with Paul McGrath with Ireland.”

Ben White has finally started living up to the hefty price that Arsenal paid to sign him. He has started to win over the fans by putting in very good performances. He has started to become a very important figure in the Arsenal defensive line under Arteta. White will hope to continue with such performances after finally settling in at his new club.

