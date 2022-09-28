"He shares an agent with Erik ten Hag" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United could launch move for attacker in January 

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United could try to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo in the winter transfer window. Premier League rivals Leeds United could also reignite their interest in Gakpo in January.

Netherlands international Cody Gakpo was close to signing for Leeds, while the Red Devils also saw him as a serious option in the summer transfer window. United ultimately opted to splurge €95 million on Ajax ace Antony, abandoning Gakpo’s pursuit.

UtdArena @UtdArena Gakpo's fluency at both LW and CF is so impressive. He finds it easy to play with his back to goal, to come short and link, to know when to drift wider as a CF, to know when to drift inside as a LW. He understands those positions very well for someone his age. MUN need to act. Gakpo's fluency at both LW and CF is so impressive. He finds it easy to play with his back to goal, to come short and link, to know when to drift wider as a CF, to know when to drift inside as a LW. He understands those positions very well for someone his age. MUN need to act.

According to the Italian journalist, both Manchester United and Leeds could soon rekindle their interest in the Dutch forward and try to bring him to the Premier League in January. In his column for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“Cody Gakpo could be one to watch – we know he was really close to joining Leeds towards the end of the summer, and for Man United, he was a serious option as well.”

Romano also revealed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shared an agent with Gakpo. The Italian journalist added:

“They had good contacts with the player, he shares an agent with Erik ten Hag, and there is a feeling that English clubs will come back in for Gakpo in January. United know he could be an option, and how he performs in the World Cup could end up being important for his future.”

Gakpo has featured in 13 games for PSV this season across competitions, pitching in with a whopping 10 goals and nine assists.

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo impresses in win over Belgium

Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands squared off against Belgium in their final UEFA Nations League Group A4 commitment on Sunday night (September 25). They started with Gakpo on the bench, but the PSV attacker was brought into the fold after 31 minutes to replace Steven Berghuis.

Gakpo tormented the Belgian backline with his darting runs, clever link-up play, creativity, and top-drawer distribution. In the 73rd minute, Gakpo delivered an inch-perfect corner for teammate Virgil van Dijk to attack. The Liverpool man made no mistake nodding it in. Courtesy of Van Dijk’s strike, The Netherlands nicked a 1-0 win, booking their place in the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

45 touches

5 chances created

4 crosses

2 big chances created

2 duels won

1 take-on

He has now been directly involved in 14 goals in his last eight games for club and country. Cody Gakpo's game by numbers vs. Belgium:45 touches5 chances created4 crosses2 big chances created2 duels won1 take-on1 assistHe has now been directly involved in 14 goals in his last eight games for club and country. Cody Gakpo's game by numbers vs. Belgium:45 touches5 chances created 4 crosses 2 big chances created 2 duels won 1 take-on 1 assist He has now been directly involved in 14 goals in his last eight games for club and country.👀 https://t.co/QZIcfV4M4G

The Manchester United-linked attacker created five chances against Belgium, delivering two accurate crosses, and recording five recoveries, which showcased his understated versatility.

