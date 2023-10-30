"He didn't shine in the World Cup" - France Football chief editor says Cristiano Ronaldo didn't deserve 2023 Ballon d'Or nomination 

Vincent Garcia, the chief editor of France Football, recently revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't nominated for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award this year, brutally stating that the Portugal ace didn't deserve it.

The 67th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or is set to be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris later today (October 30). The award will be given to the player who had the best 2022-23 season, rather than calendar year, for just the second time ever.

Thirty nominees were announced for the 2023 Ballon d'Or on September 6. While Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe made the final shortlist, Cristiano Ronaldo was shockingly omitted for the first time since 2004.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Messi is expected to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award tonight. However, Ronaldo won't have an opportunity to compete for his sixth. Garcia explained why the latter wasn't shortlisted (via Sports Brief):

“Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was not a topic of discussion within the committee. He did not shine in the World Cup and played in a tournament with less visibility, yet he is still a great player.”

Ronaldo had an extremely disappointing campaign for club and country last year. He only scored one goal and lost his position in the starting XI in the knockout stages as Portugal exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals.

To make matters worse, the 38-year-old fell out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and had his contract mutually terminated in November 2022 after scoring just three goals in 16 appearances.

Ronaldo bounced back for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the second half of the season, netting 14 goals in 19 appearances. Despite his feats, France Football seemingly didn't consider his efforts in a league with 'low' visibility.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a phenomenal start to the season for Al-Nassr

Despite having a poor 2022-23 campaign by his standards and missing out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo has bounced back in style and is flourishing this season for Al-Nassr.

The No. 7 has scored 14 goals and registered eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions. He is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League and has helped his side get to second in the standings with 25 points from 11 games, four points behind Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are also still flawless in the AFC Champions League and King Cup of Champions. Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to get on the scoresheet in his next fixture against Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 on Tuesday, October 31.