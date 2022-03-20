"He is the shining light" - Joe Cole heaps praise on Arsenal star after Aston Villa win

Joe Cole has heaped praise on Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka following their 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The 20-year-old attacker scored the only goal of the game and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Saka was a threat on the right hand side and provided many attacking crosses into the box. He proved his worth by scoring a half volley from the edge of the box in the 30th minute.

Impressed by the performance put in by Saka, BT Sport pundit Joe Cole said the following about the youngster (via The Boot Room):

“He is the shining light, he is a fantastic young player. He was a thorn in Villa’s side and got the Man of the Match award, and rightly so.”

Bukayo Saka has been one of Arsenal's best players this season under Mikel Arteta. The England international has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 33 matches for the Gunners across all competitions.

Saka is currently Arsenal's joint-highest goalscorer this season, level with fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta has put his faith in the youngsters this season and is getting the rewards for the same. The likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard have been vital for Arsenal this season, contributing 25 goals and 11 assists in 91 appearances.

Arsenal take a giant stride towards Champions League qualification

The Gunners have taken a giant step towards qualifying for next season's Champions League following their win against Aston Villa. As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are fourth in the standings, having accumulated 54 points from 28 matches.

Arsenal are currently four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United. However, they also have a game in hand over the Red Devils, which gives them some much-needed breathing space in the race for the top-four.

The two sides are scheduled to face each other next month. United will travel to the Emirates Stadium on 23 April in what could be a top-four decider.

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners have been without any European football this season after finishing eighth last season. However, a return to the Champions League will be a massive boost for this young squad. They have not played in Europe's premier club competition since the 2016-17 season.

