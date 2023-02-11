“He shouldn’t be playing every week” - Jamie Carragher makes honest admission about Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that Jordan Henderson should not be playing every week for the club. Carragher believes the Englishman has done enough for the club and is being forced to play regularly due to squad mismanagement.

Henderson was signed from Sunderland and has gone on to captain the Reds to Premier League and UEFA Champions League triumphs. He has been a vital figure under Jurgen Klopp but has had a noticeable drop-off in form recently.

Carragher has now called for Henderson to be dropped from the starting XI as he believes the midfielder is not a player who should be playing every week. He believes the Englishman should play a bit-part role and said:

"There has been mismanagement of this squad. I go back to Jordan Henderson, he's getting a lot of stick off of Liverpool supporters at the moment. Jordan Henderson has done his job. He came at 21, he's 32 now and he's won everything. He shouldn't be playing every week right now anyway, with the mismanagement of the squad he shouldn't be playing every week right now at 32, 33, he has to play there due to the mismanagement of the squad."

Liverpool low on confidence, admitted Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson admitted that the Liverpool players were low on confidence after their 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jordan Henderson acknowledged Liverpool's performance in #BHALIV fell well below the standards expected Jordan Henderson acknowledged Liverpool's performance in #BHALIV fell well below the standards expected ⤵️

He spoke to the media after the loss and said:

"Everything went wrong from the start to the end. Brighton were better than us in all departments. It's a real low point as a team. We have to stay together. It's a tough moment but we need to get together, stay together, and try and change things quickly."

"We have to try and learn and show a reaction. There wasn't one thing. It was numerous things and it hasn't been right for a little while now. Everybody knows that. We know we can be better. I'll take responsibility, and the lads will. We have to try to put it right."

The Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton a few days later, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring an injury-time winner.

