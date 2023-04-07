“He showed what he really is” – 2022 FIFA World Cup winning Argentina star’s girlfriend announces separation with him

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder Exequiel Palacios has split with his partner Yesica Frias. The latter took questions from her followers on Instagram and confirmed their breakup. She responded to one question, saying (via Mundo Deportivo):

"He showed what he really is."

Frias was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to cheer on Palacios as Argentina won the competition for a third time. The couple met back in 2019 while the midfielder was playing for Argentine side River Plate. One Instagram user asked Frias if Palacios had lost himself in the midst of winning the illustrious trophy in the Middle East:

"Do you think that now, because he was a World Cup winner, he believed it and forgot who he is?

Frias responded:

"You said it."

The Argentine also confirmed that she will keep hold of the pair's dogs. She further added:

"I was in his worst moment, and he, in mine, let go of my hand."

Frias was then asked about Palacios' family to which she responded:

"Better not even ask."

Palacios moved to Bayer Leverkusen from River Plate in 2020. However, the adaption to life in Germany has not been good for the couple. Frias explained the difficulties by admitting that she didn't feel comfortable:

"The first three months I had a very bad time. I was crying, I wanted to leave. She would grab the suitcase, I would go, I would stay, I would go, I would stay. He wanted me to go, I didn't feel comfortable."

Frias then gave a heartbreaking summary of the issues that took hold in Germany:

"We came to a hotel, we stayed in a hotel for three months. He didn't play. He had a back injury and couldn't play... I cried alone, I didn't want him to see me cry."

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios prior relationship controversies

Palacios won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

This isn't the first time Palacios' love life has been in the public eye for the wrong reasons. Oh My Football claimed that Palacios was in a relationship with Instagram model Sol Perez in 2018. However, the midfielder had also started dating amateur actress and singer Juliana Orellano around the same time.

Perez and Orellano quickly ended their relationship with Palacios after they found out both of them were dating the Argentine international. It also became known that Palacios had been in a relationship with manicurist Karen Gramajo in August of that year. They had been seeing each other for four years.

Palacios is now single and will try and concentrate on football matters. He featured three times from the substitutes bench as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup last year. He has also made 26 appearances across competitions for Leverkusen, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

