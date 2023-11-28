"He showed us that there are no limits in football" - Lionel Scaloni gives his take on 'crazy' Lionel Messi's future in the Argentina national team

In an interview with Bobo TV, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has given his take on Lionel Messi's potential future with the national team.

Ahead of his move to Inter Miami during the summer, Messi opened up about the twilight of his illustrious career. Following his pivotal role in securing the World Cup for his national team in Qatar, the legend had voiced his intent to keep donning the national colors.

There had been hints surrounding a possible withdrawal from international football after the 2026 World Cup. During an interview with Exequiel Palacios, the legendary forward hinted at an impending retirement, albeit without setting a definitive timeline.

Lionel Scaloni, the architect behind Argentina's recent success, has now discussed Messi's potential retirement. The manager shared his admiration for the playmaker's contributions, telling BoboTV (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi played with his heart in this [2022] World Cup, he was unstoppable. Seeing him up close is something impossible to describe. If I told you the things he does in training you wouldn't believe me. He's crazy."

He went on to give his take on Lionel Messi's future with the national team:

“I told Leo that as long as he’s happy on the pitch, he should continue playing as long as he can. He showed us that there are no limits in football, and that is amazing.

“In his career, he started as a striker, he played as a winger and now we see him as a midfielder. He can play wherever he wants, and the team is built around him. I think he can continue playing for the national team, but the decision is his.”

Rio Ferdinand shed light on Lionel Messi and Alejandro Garnacho's Instagram saga

Rio Ferdinand has made a major claim about an intriguing social media dynamic involving Lionel Messi and Alejandro Garnacho. According to the former defender, Messi stopped following Garnacho on Instagram due to the youngster's vocal admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo (via GOAL):

“You know what I like about him? He doesn't give a f*ck. Garnacho told me that Messi unfollowed him just because he makes no secret of preferring Ronaldo. He comes out, don't care, ‘I'm a Ronaldo man’. Who's the GOAT? Ronaldo. (Even) when he's in the Argentina squad.”

Garnacho, a promising winger for Manchester United, has not shied away from openly expressing his adoration for Ronaldo, who was his teammate at Old Trafford.

His preference for Ronaldo, highlighted by a social media post labeling the Portuguese maestro as the 'greatest of all time', allegedly influenced Messi's social media behavior.

Despite Garnacho's acknowledgment of Lionel Messi as an idol and their shared connection in the Argentina national team, the legend is yet to re-engage with him on Instagram.