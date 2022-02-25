"He has shown why he's a top player"- Kieran Trippier says Manchester United's Jadon Sancho has dealt with criticism very well

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier has heaped praise on Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho for his impressive performances in recent weeks.

Sancho endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford following his £73 million move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The England international, however, has been in fine form since the turn of the year.

The youngster has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last six appearances for Ralf Rangnick's side and has arguably been the club's best player in recent months.

Kieran Trippier claimed Sancho always needed time to settle in Manchester and has backed the winger to continue producing the goods for Manchester United. Trippier told BBC 5 Liver Sport as per Manchester Evening News:

"It's difficult. Before he went to Dortmund, I don't know if he even played in the Premier League, did he? Coming here from the Bundesliga and going to Man United, it's a different league. It's totally different. It's going to take him a little bit of time to settle back in."

"I think he is coping with that and, if people have said he's not played well, he's dealt with that very well. Over the past few games, he has shown why he's a top player and he was fantastic [against Leeds]."

Jadon Sancho provided two assists in Manchester United's 4-2 victory over Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Jadon Sancho was widely considered one of the biggest prospects in the world prior to his move to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old, however, failed to register a goal or an assist in his first thirteen appearances for the Red Devils. Sancho looked a shadow of his former self and was desperately short of confidence. The winger has enjoyed a massive upturn in form in recent weeks.

United could attempt to sign Erling Haaland to partner Jadon Sancho next season

Despite United's recent run of form, which has seen them win three and drawn two of their last five Premier League games, their attackers have struggled to develop cohesiveness this season.

Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has often been left isolated in attack and has lacked quality service in recent months. The Portuguese international has been unlike to strike a relationship on the pitch with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign a young striker this summer to solve their attacking problems. The club could therefore attempt to sign Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world. He has scored 80 goals in just 79 appearances for the German club. Haaland enjoyed a formidable partnership with Jadon Sancho during their season-and-a-half together at Borussia Dortmund.

