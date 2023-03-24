"He shows that commitment" - Portugal coach Roberto Martinez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's magical performance in 4-0 win against Liechtenstein

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in their 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on March 23.

The former Belgium head coach began his tenure in Portugal with a big win. Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in the eighth minute, while Bernardo Silva added another in the 47th minute.

Ronaldo found the back of the net via a penalty four minutes later to further extend his side's lead. The Al-Nassr forward then scored an excellent freekick in the 63rd minute to complete the rout.

Speaking after the game, Martinez was asked about Ronaldo's performance and said (via record.pt):

"To be in the national team, you have to be committed. It's a new cycle. It's very important that he shows commitment so that we can use his experience, and he shows that commitment."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 120 goals for Portugal. Ronaldo also became the most-capped player in men's international football with 197 games. This was the 20th consecutive season in which he has scored for his country as well.

Martinez, meanwhile, also shared his thoughts on the game and said:

"The balance is very, very positive. We follow the same attitude and work done in training. It's always very difficult to play these games, they are complicated. The way we were able to play with the ball and suffocate Liechtenstein was important for us."

He added:

"I think we started very well and then we got frustrated, we looked for more individualized actions in the last 25 minutes of the first half. The second half was much better.

"It was an opportunity for us to gain three points. An opportunity to get to know the players and them to me. It was a very important start."

Portugal will next face Luxembourg on Sunday, March 26.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal's win over Liechtenstein

After the game, Ronaldo took to Twitter to express his delight with the win and breaking the record for most international appearances.

He wrote (translated from Portuguese):

"Such good feelings for playing again and scoring for our national team and in a special stadium for me. Proud to be the most capped player ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre. Sensações tão boas por voltar a jogar e marcar pela nossa Seleção e num estádio especial para mim. Orgulhoso por ser o jogador mais internacional de sempre.🙌🏽🇵🇹 https://t.co/a6XcSEqLSE

The Portugal captain has had a roller-coaster season, which saw him leave Manchester United in November, having fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag. He then started on the bench for Portugal's knockout games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they exited in the quarterfinals.

He has since joined Al-Nassr and has contributed nine goals and two assists in 10 games for the Saudi Arabian side.

