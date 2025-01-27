"He shows his true colors" - Mexican streamer fires 'ridiculous' dig at Lionel Messi over controversial celebration against Club America 

YouTuber Mike Maquina del Mal has blasted Lionel Messi for his controversial celebration aimed at Mexican fans. This occurred during Inter Miami's club-friendly clash against Club America at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, January 18.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Lionel Messi also getting on the scoresheet. The Herons secured a narrow 3-2 win during the penalty shootout to defeat the Liga MX outfit.

The rival fans made themselves heard during the game, taunting Messi numerous times. However, on one occasion, he defiantly responded by holding up three fingers to the crowd, showcasing the number of World Cup trophies Argentina have won. He then pointed out that Mexico have zero in the cabinet, much to the chagrin of Mexican streamer Mike.

Trending

The latter said (via GOAL):

“What are you doing, ridiculous? What are you doing? Now he was playing a match against America, which does not represent all of Mexico, and he goes and tells the fans that he has three World Cups and we have zero. What does that have to do with it? You are playing with Inter Miami and not with the Argentine national team or the Mexican national team or anything. Everything is out of place.”

He added:

“That little story of 'Messi is so good', 'Messi is so generous', 'he is the best person in the world', that his f*cking mother believes. On days like today he shows his true colours and it is clear that he has something personal against Mexico.”

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Inter Miami in their next pre-season friendly against Universitario on Wednesday, January 29.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reach 'total agreement' over transfer of 21-year-old attacking midfielder: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reached a 'total agreement' with Argentine side Racing Club over the signing of attacking midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez. The deal is set to be finalized in the coming days, as per news outlet Strikers (via Inter Miami News).

The Herons missed out on signing Neymar, who is reportedly close to joining Santos from Al-Hilal. However, they are on the verge of making their sixth signing of the current transfer window. With Facundo Farias allegedly nearing an exit from Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Co. have their eyes set on Rodriguez as a replacement.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for Racing Club in May 2023. He has garnered seven goals and four assists in 65 appearances across competitions, winning the 2024 Copa Sudamericana. Rodriguez has also made six appearances for the Argentina U23s, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback