"He shut a few critics up" - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard says England midfielder has put in "perfect all-round performance" at the World Cup 

England and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has hailed former teammate Jordan Henderson for his "perfect all-round performance" at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Henderson, who has been among the Three Lions' best players in Qatar so far, even scored in their 3-0 win over African champions Senegal in the Round of 16.

Gerrard, who played alongside him at Liverpool, has praised the 32-year-old for being "immaculate" while insisting that he has shut his critics up.

Squawka @Squawka



100% duels won

100% long ball accuracy

100% shot accuracy

89% pass accuracy

55 touches

8 accurate final third passes

6 ball recoveries

2 tackles

2 crosses

1 shot

1 goal



Bossed it.



#FIFAWorldCup Jordan Henderson for England against Senegal:100% duels won100% long ball accuracy100% shot accuracy89% pass accuracy55 touches8 accurate final third passes6 ball recoveries2 tackles2 crosses1 shot1 goalBossed it. Jordan Henderson for England against Senegal:100% duels won 100% long ball accuracy100% shot accuracy 89% pass accuracy 55 touches 8 accurate final third passes6 ball recoveries2 tackles 2 crosses 1 shot 1 goal Bossed it. 💪#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/j92kcX0FKu

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com (via Metro), Gerrard said:

"Obviously being an England fan I’m following England and Jordan from a personal point of view.

"I think he’s been immaculate, both on and off the pitch. His last performance he was obviously Man of the Match, very well deserved, and he shut a few critics up that for some reason seem to point fingers at Jordan."

Gerrard revealed that he has seen Henderson put in the effort to get to where he is today and said he's happy for the Reds skipper. The former midfielder continued:

"Being a midfielder, being around Jordan on the daily basis, to see the sacrifices, his dedication and what he puts into his own preparation, the hard work that he puts in, I’m not surprised that he’s putting in this level of performance and I’m delighted for him.

"But it seems as if a lot of people outside the LFC family don’t need an invite to point a finger towards him so I’m delighted that he has shut a few up."

Commenting on Henderson's stellar performance against Senegal, Gerrard added:

"I think Jordan, what he’s found in that performance is a typical Jordan Henderson performance where he is solid, his A to Bs are all really good, positionally he is bang on, but at the right time he joins in and gets himself forward."

Henderson is in line to once again start for England when they take on France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, December 10.

England's title credentials will be tested against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

European heavyweights England and France will lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions were ruthless in their 3-0 win over Senegal in the previous round, but France are a different kettle of fish.

The reigning world champions boast a talented side and will be a serious threat to Gareth Southgate and his team.

