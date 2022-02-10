"He would have snapped" - Louis Saha claims Sir Alex Ferguson 'would not have accepted' Paul Pogba's ongoing contract saga at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes Sir Alex Ferguson would not have accepted Paul Pogba's contract saga had he been in charge.

Pogba's current deal with the Red Devils expires at the end of the ongoing season. While there has been no concrete information about an extension, the club and player have not shown any indication that he is leaving in the summer.

The whole situation seems to be clouded in doubt despite Pogba entering the final few months of his deal. The midfielder has also struggled with injuries throughout his stay at Old Trafford and has simply not displayed the consistency expected of him.

Rangnick on Pogba's future: "I'm happy to have him back in the squad. His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up". "It's in his personal interest that he plays at the highest level", he said.

Saha, who played 124 times for Manchester United, believes a situation like this is unlikely to have happened under Ferguson. In an exclusive interview with the Express, he said:

“Sir Alex Ferguson had a different type of communication - he would have struggled with all these situations around the players. He would not have accepted this - he would have snapped.”

The 43-year-old added that communication surrounding contract sagas should come from players and their agents and not the club. He stated:

“The communication is not under the control of the club. It’s down to the players’ agents, the players themselves. They talk - they have their own platforms. That’s the situation and the problem - you can’t fight it.”

Paul Pogba's return to Manchester United hasn't gone to plan

Pogba, who left Old Trafford on a Bosman move to join Juventus in 2012, rejoined the Red Devils in a club-record £89-million move in 2016. The dynamic midfielder was expected to put the Premier League giants back on track after a string of poor campaigns.

Pogba began well, racking up 51 appearances across competitions in his first season back with Manchester United. He managed nine goals and six assists to help the club pick up the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Subsequent campaigns have seen Pogba struggle with injuries as he hasn't reached the 50-appearance mark even once. The Frenchman has also been incredibly inconsistent, which has infuriated the Manchester United faithful.

Not the result we wanted, but happy to be back on the scoresheet again

Overall, the 28-year-old has made 221 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. He has scored 39 goals and laid out 49 assists in those matches.

It is fair to say Pogba hasn't had the desired impact when he was signed. He now looks set to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer once again.

