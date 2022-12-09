"He sniffs the danger quite well" - Bastian Schweinsteiger praises Manchester United star's performance for Brazil at FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has lavished praise on Brazil's Casemiro.

The 30-year-old is enjoying an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, where he has made three appearances, scoring one goal.

He has also helped Selecao keep two clean sheets.

Casemiro joined Manchester United this past summer from Real Madrid for £70 million and has become a hit at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has made 18 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

United have kept nine clean sheets with him in the team.

Schweinsteiger, who spent three years at Old Trafford, has lauded the defensive midfielder for his stellar performances at the FIFA World Cup.

The German icon told Manchester United's official website:

"He's one of the best, definitely (in) that position at the moment. He sniffs the danger quite well, he's a good passer, scored an amazing goal against Switzerland as well. He's a very important piece for the Brazilian national team and one of their leaders."

Casemiro's goal against Switzerland was one of the best of the tournament so far.

He smashed the ball on the half-volley in the 83rd minute to secure a vital 1-0 victory for Brazil.

Tite's men have advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup and face Croatia on Friday, 9 December.

Casemiro will be key for Brazil against a midfield that may consist of his former Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Brazil's Casemiro's hunger following his move from Madrid

Casemiro is shining for both Selecao and Manchester United.

Casemiro's decision to leave Los Blancos for the Red Devils this past summer was met by bemusement by some fans.

Many questioned why a player would leave a club that had just won the Champions League and the La Liga title.

The defensive midfielder made 336 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

Ten Hag explained Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford while lauding his hunger for a new challenge.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He [Casemiro] told me he needs a new challenge because at Real Madrid he won everything. They didn't want him to go but he had the feeling 'I have to go to another club, another league to prove myself' and that shows his hunger. I really like that."

Ten Hag had a similar assessment of what Casemiro brings to the team as Schweinsteiger touched on:

"I call him the cement in the midfield. I think in and out of possession, he makes such a difference and he gives the team [an] extra edge and helps them dominate."

