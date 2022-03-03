"He sold the club well to me" - Gabriel Magalhaes names Arsenal star who convinced him to reject Everton move after completing medical

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has named the Gunners player who was vital in convincing him to reject Premier League side Everton. The Toffees had agreed to a deal for the Brazilian who was being targeted by Arsenal, Napoli and Manchester United.

However, after completing a medical with the Toffees, the Brazilian's move to Goodison Park fell through, with the defender joining Arsenal for £23.4 million from Lille. Gabriel has shed light on the decision to join the north London outfit over Everton. The Brazil international told Colin Dicanot (via Sport Witness):

“Lille are a great club, a club that sells a lot so I knew I had to show myself. In the winter (of the 2019-2020 season) before the league stopped, I was already meant to sign for Everton. I underwent my medical."

Gabriel continued:

“But it didn’t get done. I had already envisioned myself leaving after that season. I spoke with Napoli, Everton once again but I then chose Arsenal thanks to Nicolas Pépé, who sold the club well to me.”

Arsenal fans will be thankful for the role the Ivorian winger played in bringing Gabriel to the Emirates. The Brazilian has formed a formidable partnership with fellow centre-back Ben White this season. Gabriel has six goals and one assist in 56 appearances for the north London side.

Could William Saliba take Gabriel's spot in the Arsenal side?

William Saliba could return to the Gunners next season.

Despite his impressive start to life under manager Mikel Arteta, Gabriel's recent performances have raised concern among some Arsenal fans.

In the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, Gabriel nearly cost his side the game with a defensive error. Hwang latched on to the Brazilian's poor pass back to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to put Wolves 1-0 ahead in a vital game. Arsenal would turn things around and win the game 2-1 but there were doubts raised about Gabriel's performance.

William Saliba is currently out on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. The 20-year-old joined Arteta's side in 2019 and many had high hopes for Saliba at the club.

Preye @AFCPreye Ben White was flawless today. I think Gabriel Magalhaes should be the one worried about the return of William Saliba. Ben White was flawless today. I think Gabriel Magalhaes should be the one worried about the return of William Saliba.

However, the defender has been sent out on loan each season since joining to gain vital experience. His most recent stint at Marseille has raised the questions about Saliba being a better fit next to White than Gabriel. The centre-back has recorded 35 appearances this season for the Ligue 1 side and many of his performances have drawn much acclaim.

Marseille Talk's Ben Senouillet spoke to the Gunner Talk on Saliba's performances this season. He said (via Daily Mirror):

“Saliba, I think I can honestly say he’s been our best defender. He’s been solid, he’s quick.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar