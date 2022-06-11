“He is someone who knows what is expected of him” – Kevin Campbell urges Liverpool to hand contract extension to 27-year-old star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to hand a new deal to midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinea international enters the final year of his deal with his current contract with the Reds expiring in the summer of 2023.

Campbell credited Keita for playing a key role in Liverpool's fantastic season as they chased an unprecedented quadruple.

He suggested that Keita is accustomed to Jurgen Klopp's system and could be decisive on his way. He told Football Insider:

“Liverpool missed out on the two big trophies, but their squad was outstanding all season. Naby Keita played a huge part in their success. He is someone who knows what is expected of him under Klopp, and he can make a difference to that side – we’ve seen that."

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk NABY KEITA WINS IT FOR GUINEA IN THE LAST MINUTE!!!! NABY KEITA WINS IT FOR GUINEA IN THE LAST MINUTE!!!! https://t.co/0Rd1wEGe2p

Campbell also stated that Keita has been a valuable squad option for Klopp. He opined that it makes no sense from the Reds' point of view to let Keita depart and bring in a new midfielder. He added:

“He’s a capable squad player and a starter at times, so I don’t see why Liverpool wouldn’t go and renew his contract. If he doesn’t renew then you have to go the whole hog and try and get another midfielder in.”

Naby Keita's spell at Liverpool so far

Most of the transfers Jurgen Klopp has overseen at the club have been undisputed hits, be it big-money deals, bargains or free transfers.

However, the same cannot be said for certain regarding Naby Keita's move with the Guinean not entirely living up to the hype.

The Reds spent a premium fee of £48 million for his services in 2017 before finally getting him in 2018 from RB Leipzig.

The dynamic midfielder was assigned Steven Gerrard's famous number eight shirt from which it was quite obvious that the bar was set very high.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Bruno Guimaraes averaged more tackles per 90 (3.8) than Naby Keita (3.4) in the Premier League this season (15+ apps) Only Bruno Guimaraes averaged more tackles per 90 (3.8) than Naby Keita (3.4) in the Premier League this season (15+ apps) 😯 Only Bruno Guimaraes averaged more tackles per 90 (3.8) than Naby Keita (3.4) in the Premier League this season (15+ apps) https://t.co/7o8DvAJYuw

While it would be unfair to say that Keita has been a flop at Anfield, he has not been able to become a midfield lynchpin in the squad.

He has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 116 matches for the Reds in all competitions so far.

Injuries have often hindered the technically-gifted midfielder during his time at the club, which has severely impacted his game. During his four seasons at the club, Keita has not been able to establish himself as an automatic pick in the starting XI.

Losing him for free next summer will, however, be a big financial blow to the Reds if he leaves for free after the expiration of his contract.

