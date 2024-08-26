"He was speaking to the agent" - Carragher names PL club that almost signed Cristiano Ronaldo before he moved to Manchester United in 2003

Former English centre-back Jamie Carragher has claimed that Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo almost made a move to Liverpool before he signed for Manchester United in 2003. The Englishman stated that the Reds were in contact with the talismanic forward's agents, but were left shocked when his last-minute move to Old Trafford was announced.

An 18-year-old Ronaldo was bursting onto the scene at his boyhood club Sporting CP in the 2002-03 campaign. In a 3-1 pre-season friendly victory against United (August 2003), he tantalized and terrorized the Red Devils' defenders and caught the eye of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite Liverpool establishing contact to sign the exciting attacker, he chose to join Sir Alex's squad on August 12, 2003. Recalling the incidents that occurred in the lead-up to the transfer saga, Carragher said (via Express):

Trending

"I would say Cristiano Ronaldo (is the player I most wanted to play with) and the reason I say that is because when he actually signed for United I think we were in for him... Phil Thompson tells the story that he thought we had him.

"He was speaking to the agent and before you know it, it breaks on Sky Sports News - 'Ronaldo's gone to United' - and I think of what we lacked probably in the best teams I played in at Liverpool. I think we had world-class or great players in every position over a 10-year period, but I don't think we ever had a world-class wide player," Carragher concluded.

Ronaldo was an instant hit at United, blossoming into a world-class forward and becoming a fan favorite in the process. He racked up 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games for the Red Devils across all competitions.

"We almost choked on our food" - Former Liverpool assistant manager recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United

Former Liverpool assistant manager Phil Thompson claimed that then-manager Gerard Houllier and himself 'choked' on their food when Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United was announced.

Ronaldo moved from boyhood club Sporting CP to Manchester United in the summer of 2003 for just £12.2 million. It turned out to be an investment worth its weight in gold, with the Portuguese maestro playing a crucial role in the Red Devils' prolonged success in the 2000s.

Reminiscing the day that Ronaldo's transfer was announced, Thompson said (via Express h/t The Athletic):

"We were having lunch at the training ground and it came up on the yellow strap on Sky Sports - 'Manchester United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo for £12.2million'. Gerard (Houllier) and myself almost choked on our food. I can remember Gerard jumping up and saying, 'What the h*ll has gone on there?'"

Liverpool had a host of talented wingers such as Harry Kewell, Dirk Kuyt and Luis Garcia at their disposal in the 2000s. However, none of them could match the quality and legacy of Ronaldo, who won nine trophies and the 2008 Ballon d'Or trophy at Manchester United.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback