"He speaks to me a lot" - Manchester United star explains how Cristiano Ronaldo helps him everyday 

Manchester United forward Antony recently revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo has helped him settle into the club so far this season.

The Brazilian made a big-money move (€100 million) from Ajax during the summer transfer window. He has settled well with the club since his arrival, scoring three goals in his six games for the Red Devils so far this campaign. He became the first United player to score in his first Premier League games.

Antony hailed Ronaldo for the support that the Portuguese superstar has shown towards him. Ronaldo has helped him feel at ease and provided some valuable advice for the youngster.

While speaking to the club's official website, here's what he recently said:

"Since I arrived here, Cristiano Ronaldo has really helped me feel at ease; he speaks to me a lot, on matchdays as well, He always tells me to be calm and confident, he’s achieved so much in football and I learn from him every day. I’m really grateful to have such an experienced person teaching us young players every day.”

He further talked about the qualities of Ronaldo that have impressed him the most, saying:

"His mentality, it’s so strong. He’s very intelligent. This mentality of his, looking to the next day, everything still to play for, it’s what I’m trying to take on board and keep for the rest of my life.”

The Portuguese legend has gotten off to an underwhelming start to his campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist from ten games this season. However, he scored an eye-catching goal during United's 2-1 Premier League away win against Everton last Sunday. The strike was his 700th club career goal.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof talks about Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 700 goals

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof recently spoke about how important it was for the players at the club to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th goal together.

The Swedish star said:

"It’s important to celebrate together as a team, That is an unbelievable achievement to score 700 club goals. I mean, some people don't even reach 700 games, let alone 700 goals. So that is amazing. We wanted to show some appreciation to him and give him something nice.”

The defender also made his 200th appearance for the Red Devils this past weekend against Everton.

