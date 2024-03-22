"He has special attributes" - Portugal boss Roberto Martinez heaps praises on 'unique' Manchester United star

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez was full of praise for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after his impressive display for the Selecao against Sweden. The midfielder featured for his country in their dominant 5-2 win over Sweden in their friendly meeting in Guimaraes on Thursday, March 21.

Despite not having the best of seasons at Manchester United, Fernandes has been dependable for his country, and he showed it again against Sweden. The former Sporting CP man was in fine form, registering a goal and an assist from midfield.

Martinez named a strong XI for the game against Sweden, with Fernandes starting alongside João Palhinha and Matheus Nunes in the middle of the park. The Manchester United man completed 90 minutes in the game. He registered an 83% pass accuracy, playing two key passes and creating one big chance for his side.

Martinez was impressed by the display of the 29-year-old, and he made this known as he praised him in his post-match press duties. The former Belgium manager hailed the midfielder as unique and praised his technical level in the game.

He said via Utd District:

"He’s a unique player. He has special attributes, a sense of control, technique and skill, resistance…”

Fernandes watched as Rafael Leao (24') and Nunes (33') put the Selecao two goals up against Sweden before adding his name to the scoresheet. He was on hand to tap home from close range in the 45th minute after good work from Nelson Semedo out wide.

Fernandes then helped his side score a fourth as he created a goal for Bruma just before the hour mark. Viktor Gyokeres (58') scored for Sweden before Goncalo Ramos (61') scored another for Portugal. Gustaf Nilsson scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute for Sweden.

Bruno Fernandes set for Manchester United return after one international game

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is set to return to the club after featuring for Portugal in their win over Sweden. The midfielder scored one and assisted another for the Selecao in their dominant 5-2 win over Sweden.

Fernandes will now return to his club after he was granted permission by manager Roberto Martinez to miss the second friendly against Slovenia. The Manchester United man will be joined by the likes of Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and several others, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The manager will be able to call on eight players previously dropped for the Sweden game, including Cristiano Ronaldo, for the Slovenia friendly. The match will take place at the Stozice Stadium on Tuesday, March 26. It will be the last of this month's international window, part of their preparations for this summer's Euros.