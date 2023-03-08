"He is a very special guy" - Liverpool star wants Roberto Firmino to stay at the Anfield club 'forever'

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho recently claimed that he wants to see Roberto Firmino stay at the Anfield club forever.

Firmino is reportedly set to leave the Reds at the end of the season as a free agent.

The Brazilian has been a massive asset to the team's attack in recent seasons. Since his 2015 arrival from Hoffenheim, Firmino has scored 108 goals and has provided 79 assists in 354 appearances for the Reds.

He has scored 10 goals and has provided five assists in 27 appearances this term.

Speaking about his compatriot Firmino, Fabinho told ESPN Brasil:

"Bobby is a very special guy. It’s great to have him as a teammate. He’s a guy that everyone likes. So he’s a guy who for me should stay at Liverpool forever, who was very important since my arrival. And I don’t want to talk too much about the future, let’s enjoy these last few months that we have of him here."

He added:

"I don’t know if the situation can still change, but we joke with him a little. But let’s enjoy it while we have this player with us because he is a very special guy."

Firmino has won seven trophies during his time at Liverpool. This includes one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one EFL Cup, one Community Shield, and one Premier League title.

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk lauded Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah became the highest Premier League goalscorer in the Anfield club's history after bagging his 129th league goal against Manchester United.

The Egyptian surpassed club legend Robbie Fowler's tally in the process.

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk reacted to Salah's enormous feat, saying (via the Reds' official website):

“Mo showed why he is so important for this football club. He’s so influential with everything that’s been going on in a positive way over the years and hopefully he can keep that going, For him to be the all-time Premier League top scorer for Liverpool is something no-one should take for granted. He definitely shouldn’t and I won’t. He should not just brush it off because it’s something special.”

Salah bagged a brace as Jurgen Klopp's side thumped Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 at Anfield on March 5.

