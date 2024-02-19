"He is such a special player" – Micah Richards urges Liverpool to not sell forward after Brentford win

Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Liverpool to not part ways with Mohamed Salah following his performance in a 4-1 league win at Brentford on Saturday (February 17).

Salah, who sustained a hamstring issue at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last month, returned to action in style at the Gtech Community Stadium. After replacing Diogo Jota in the 44th minute, the Egyptian registered a goal and an assist against Thomas Frank's side.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards opined on Salah's sensational return for the Reds earlier this weekend. He said (h/t HITC):

"How good is Mo Salah though? He comes back from AFCON, he is injured, he does his hamstring, he gets a goal and an assist. He comes off the bench, he gets a goal and an assist like it is nothing. Players would dream to do that, he is such a special player."

Suggesting that Liverpool should not sell Salah, Richards concluded:

"I mean, there were talks of maybe the right time to flog him in the summer, but I just think he is so valuable to Liverpool."

Salah, whose deal is set to run out on June 2025, was reportedly subject to a £150 million bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad last summer. But, the 31-year-old stayed at Anfield and has contributed 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 overall outings so far this campaign.

Liverpool star admits he might leave soon

Speaking to Dutch website Voetbal Nieuws, Liverpool star Sepp van den Berg said that he might leave the Merseyside club in the upcoming summer transfer window. He elaborated (h/t Mirror):

"If I go back to Liverpool, they might want me to stay. If I see that I won't get much game time, then I might choose to leave. It's really important to me that I play. In previous years, I didn't feel like I would be starting next to Virgil [van Dijk]. I don't know yet what my chances will be like next summer."

Van den Berg, who left PEC Zwolle to join the Reds in 2019, continued:

"I think I'm doing well. I can handle playing there. I can compete. But being a starter is different. Virgil and [Ibrahima] Konate are not easy to beat. I know it will be hard."

After spending time out on loan at Preston North End and Schalke, the 22-year-old centre-back moved to Bundesliga outfit Mainz on loan last summer. He has started 19 of his 23 appearances across all competitions for the relegation-threatened side and has netted twice.

Van den Berg, who has featured in 29 age-group matches for the Reds, has made four appearances for his parent club's senior-team so far.