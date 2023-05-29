"He is a special player and person for me" - Jorge Mendes hails Cristiano Ronaldo as 'best in history' despite parting ways with Portuguese superstar

Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship came under scrutiny when the Portuguese joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner parted ways with his long-term agent.

The super agent recently spoke about the Portugal captain. Mendes had nothing but words of gratitude and respect for the 38-year-old. Speaking on the CNID Gala, Mendes said (via Record Portugal):

"Cristiano will always be in my heart. He is a special player and person for me. If I thought, years ago, that I could have a player with half of his value, I would sign under. All of us Portuguese should be proud of having had [him] and we have a player like him."

He added:

"I've always said it and I'll say it again: he was and is the best in history, the best in the world, even compared to others. In different periods, they said it was strength and work. It's true that it was work and an example for young people. He did everything a great professional could do, but he was also virtuous. When they talked about Ronaldinho and Messi, Cristiano had everything. He was virtuous, explosive. He became a machine. They never thought about the process that led to him to be the best in history."

Mendes has been a part of Cristiano Ronaldo's career for the most part. He even oversaw the player's transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldo reportedly once gifted his agent a private island.

While the pair are no longer together professionally, Mendes has nothing but good things to say about the former Real Madrid ace.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes part ways?

Cristiano Ronaldo with his former agent Mendes [left] [File Photo]

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a tumultuous end. The Portuguese legend had his contract with Manchester United terminated with mutual agreement after an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo reportedly wanted his agent to set up a move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea after his departure from United (according to L'Equipe). However, the agent couldn't line up such a transfer.

Hence, they parted ways. Ronaldo eventually joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent. Mendes didn't take care of the move. He said about the move:

"Cristiano is where he is. That's life. He's in Arabia and we should all be super grateful to Cristiano for everything he's done for football and for Portugal. He's Portugal's greatest ambassador ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and has provided three assists for the Middle Eastern side since his January debut.

Poll : 0 votes