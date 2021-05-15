"He spent half the time crying on the pitch!" - Roy Keane launches astonishing attack on Manchester United superstar

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has criticized Bruno Fernandes for his performance against Liverpool on Thursday. The Red Devils had a chance to hurt their bitter rivals’ chances of playing in the Champions League next season with a victory at home.

However, Manchester United stuttered to a 4-2 defeat, highlighting some glaring issues in the squad. Former skipper Keane was not impressed by the performances of United's midfielders on Thursday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Keane criticized Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay. He even went on to claim that Manchester United would not win trophies with the latter two in midfield.

“I'll be critical of Fernandes, he spent half the night crying on the side of the pitch. Every time he got tackled he was rolling around," said Keane. "I look at Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield. As long as those two players are playing in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning any big trophies."

The former Manchester United skipper believes the Red Devils are not ready to challenge Manchester City for the title.

“All United's shortcomings have been shown up in the last couple of days. We have praised United in the last few months, but they are so short of challenging Manchester City for the title. City are so far ahead it's scary,” said Keane.

Keane believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that he needs three or four new players. He also claimed that the current squad is not good enough, pointing to the loss against Leicester City as proof of United's shortcomings.

“United's squad is not good enough at the moment. We saw that the other night against Leicester. If you needed proof, that was it - the backup players weren't good enough. I mentioned a few weeks ago that they needed one or two, they probably need four or five players to compete with Man City,” noted Keane.

Manchester United are preparing for a busy summer

Despite the defeat to their arch-rivals, Manchester United are all but confirmed to finish in the top three of the Premier League table this season. The Red Devils have also reached the Europa League final, where they will face Villarreal.

A very disappointing result... But this won’t affect our confidence and desire to finish this season in a good way 👊🏼 #mufc pic.twitter.com/KD71o9Q6Tz — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 13, 2021

Solskjaer is also preparing for reinforcements over the summer. Jadon Sancho is United's number one target once again while they will also aim to sign a defender and a midfielder.