"He was spitting feathers" - Micah Richards reveals Jamie Carragher missed Liverpool's winner vs Fulham, reveals how he reacted 

Former Premier League player Micah Richards has explained his Sky Sports co-commentator Jamie Carragher's reaction following Liverpool's late Premier League winner on Sunday (December 3).

In an enthraling clash at Anfield, the Reds took the lead through a Bernd Leno own goal in the 20th minute. However, the visitors hit back through Harry Wilson four minutes later.

Alexis Mac Aliter (38') put Jurgen Klopp's side back in front, but Kenny Tete made it all-square in the third minute of stoppage time as the two teams went into the break on level terms.

Bobby de Cordova-Reid thought he netted a memorable 80th-minute winner, only for Wataru Endo (87') and Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring within a minute of each other to turn the game on its head,

Carragher, who missed the two late goals due to work commitments, wasn't too pleased when he left the game, with the Reds trailing 3-2. However, Richards detailed the Reds legend's reaction after he found out that his former team won:

"It was weird (when Liverpool went behind)," said Richards on The Rest is Football podcast (as per ECHO). We were in the studio, and Jamie Carragher's going down to do co-comms. When he left, it was 3-2, and he was spitting feathers.

"But by the time he had got down there, we said 'don't worry Jamie, Liverpool are winning now', and his whole aura changed, like 'oh, that's amazing'."

The win took Klopp's side to second in the standings, just two points behind leaders Arsenal (34) after 14 games.

"It was the best goal I scored in my life" - Liverpool goalscorer Alexis Mac Alister

Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Alister

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Alister was understandably elated after scoring his first goal for the club. The 24-year-old needed 17 games to do so, but the wait was worth it, as it came in a winning cause.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina said that he had netted a sweet strike for his former club Brighton & Hove Albion, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

After finally getting off the mark for the Reds with a fine effort, Mac Alister admitted that it was one of the best goals of his career (as per Liverpool's website):

"I had a nice one against Leicester (for Brighton) but it was disallowed. So I think it was the best goal I scored in my life. Not a bad start to my career there in Liverpool as a goalscorer!"

"As soon as I hit it, I knew that it was going to be a goal. (It was a) very nice goal, but, as I always say, when I play as a No. 6, I am not very worried about goals and assists (because) I have other work to do - but it’s always nice to score!"

The Reds will next be in action at Sheffield United on Wednesday (December 6), where a win could take them top of the pile.