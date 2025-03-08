“He could spot runs and find me” - Danny Welbeck snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and picks ex-Arsenal and Manchester United man as his best strike partner

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has picked Alexis Sanchez over Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite partner in the striking zone. The English striker came through the Red Devils' famed Carrington youth ranks before enjoying a stint with the senior team before securing a move to North London.

Ad

Reflecting on his time in a recent SkySports interview, the 34-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion striker discussed his favorite strike partners. Welback said via the Metro:

"Actually when I was first in the dressing room and I was in the corner between Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs I was a 17-year-old and that’s who I’m sat between. It was just amazing to see. Ronaldo you saw how early he got to the training ground, how late he left. I didn’t play as many games with him but I still got to play with him and train with him for a couple of years and that was so special."

Ad

Trending

Welbeck concluded, saying:

"Berbatov had special qualities and what he could produce was out of this world I think he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. I’m going to go for Sanchez," Welbeck said when finally asked for his best strike partner. I played a lot of games with him and I really had a good connection with him. He was one where he could spot runs and find me and come again we just had a really good connection between us."

Ad

Danny Welbeck played 269 minutes across eight games with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. He enjoyed 3726 minutes across 71 games with Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal, combining with the Chilean for eight goals.

When Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed how close Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo came to signing for the Gunners

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger revealed that the North London club came close to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon before he opted to move to Manchester United. The Portuguese legend has established himself as one of the greatest footballers since he left Lisbon two decades ago.

Ad

Speaking about the transfer misses he regretted the most, the French tactician opened up about the saga that saw him miss out on the legendary forward.

Wenger in a 2024 All Football article:

"Oof! I would say there is not one player, there are 50! On the other hand, maybe the closest [to that] was Cristiano Ronaldo, when he signed for Man United."

"We had an agreement with Sporting and Man United took Carlos Queiroz as assistant coach, and they just outbid us quickly and took Ronaldo, but we had an agreement basically. He had the shirt of Arsenal, I had lunch with him and his mother at the training ground! It's one example but there were so many. The history of a big club is full of missed great player," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years at Manchester United before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a world-record fee. He faced Arsenal 18 times in his career, scoring nine and assisting two to win nine games, draw four, and lose five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback