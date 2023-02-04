Create

“He would stand in front of the mirror, doing his eyebrows” - Ex-Arsenal star reveals how Arteta shared Cristiano Ronaldo mentality 

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 04, 2023 20:44 IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta compared to Cristiano Ronaldo
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta takes pride in his appearance just like Cristiano Ronaldo, claimed the Spaniard's former teammate Emmanuel Frimpong. Ronaldo, known for the attention he paid to his appearance, used to spend a lot of time in front of the mirror.

Ronaldo's former teammate Roy Keane wrote in his autobiography back in 2014 (via Mirror):

"[Cristiano] was good-looking and he knew it. He was vain in that sense – at the mirror. He was a big lad, a big unit. I'd think, 'Good on you'. Looking at some of the other lads in front of the mirror, I'd think, 'You f*** nugget'."

Frimpong recently claimed that Mikel Arteta shares that trait with Cristiano Ronaldo and always wants to look sharp.

Speaking of the current Arsenal manager, here's what Frimpong told talkSPORT:

"Well he was good on the pitch and he was very good looking off the pitch if you ask me! I remember Mikel sometimes in the changing room he would stand in front of the mirror, doing his eyebrows, making sure everything is perfect."

He added:

"It's a typical, 'Mikel Arteta: things have to be done perfect'. He was very quiet, he talks with wisdom, he talks with details. He was a player that I really respected because he used to help me a lot as a youngster. It's a shame that we didn't play together for so many years, but it's something that I got away with because I have a picture of him and me in my house."

The attention to detail has certainly paid off for Arteta as the Gunners are currently leading the race for the Premier League title under the Spaniard's tutelage.

It's not about the journey. It's not about the destination.It's all about the company for Mikel Arteta at @Arsenal ❤️#AONArsenal https://t.co/GL6FuvNRyV

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently linked with a move to Arsenal

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
After terminating his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Arsenal. The Portuguese, however, ended up signing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in a record-breaking move.

Ronaldo recently scored his first goal for the Saudi Pro League side. He found the back of the net from the penalty spot in injury time of the clash against Al Fateh to salvage a point for Rudi Garcia's team.

GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo performance today 👇🏻 https://t.co/l4NZKCDOvk

Edited by Arshit Garg
