“He stands offside, walks back” – Australia coach offers interesting analysis of Lionel Messi after World Cup showdown in Qatar

Australia's national team coach, Graham Arnold, provided insight into the strategy he used to counter Argentine skipper Lionel Messi during the Round 16 World Cup clash.

The Socceroos went a goal down to the Barcelona legend's strike in the 35th minute, following which Julián Álvarez put the game out of reach, netting in the 57th. Although Australia pulled one back through an Enzo Fernandez own-goal (77'), it wasn't enough to stop their opposition from progressing.

Addressing Messi's mind games in the match, Arnold said (via The Athletic):

"Lionel Messi, he scored the first goal and that was their first shot. Straight after that, he’s looking up into the stands and the game’s going on. He’s wanting our defenders to be asking, ‘What the hell is he looking at up there?’ Mind games."

“He’s amazing. I’ve coached against Messi four or five times and it’s been really interesting to watch how his game has changed as a No 10. He stands offside, walks back. He’s most dangerous when we’ve got the ball. He just lets the game go past him."

He added:

"I kept saying to the boys, he’d stand offside and we just have to leave him. ‘We press and they’re a player short.’ With Angel Di Maria on the other side, sometimes they’re two players short, so it’s 10 vs eight. ‘Let’s go!’"

“Then when they’re in possession, they bring the ball forward and he still just stands there. Next thing the midfield is going past him, then Messi gets the ball and off he goes. As I say, mind games.”

Messi helped his side secure the World Cup trophy, bagging seven goals and three assists throughout the tournament. He also won the Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament.

When does Lionel Messi play next?

Lionel Messi is gearing up for international football as his Argentina side prepare to participate in their third World Cup qualification tie against Paraguay on Thursday (October 12). The 36-year-old attacker should feature after appearing in the 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati (October 7) amid injury concerns.

La Albiceleste won both their opening fixtures of the qualification round against Ecuador (1-0, September 7)and Bolivia (3-0, September 12), with Messi scoring in the first of the two ties.

Argentina are currently second on the table, behind Brazil, who edge their South American rivals on goal difference. Paraguay enter this match placed sixth, having managed just one point, the 0-0 draw against Peru. The nation will kickstart their journey under the leadership of new manager Daniel Garnero, who took charge in late September.