“He has been a star for that club” – Kevin Campbell claims Liverpool forward ‘will see out the next 12 months’ of his contract at Anfield

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will see out the next 12 months of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool officially confirmed the signing of highly-rated Uruguayan international striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica earlier this week. Campbell claims that even after the signing of Nunez, Firmino will definitely stay with the Reds

According to ESPN, the 22-year-old has cost Jurgen Klopp's side a club-record fee of around €100 million.

Roberto Firmino used to be Klopp's preferred option in the false nine role but he has fallen down the pecking order over the past couple of seasons. The arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have seen Firmino become a squad player.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2023, the future of the Brazilian international has been up in the air.

The Normal One @Kloppaholics Firmino in the UCL was different. Most underrated season of all time. Firmino in the UCL was different. Most underrated season of all time.🔥🔥 https://t.co/YVNqV6kjQZ

However, Campbell has insisted that Firmino will remain at Anfield next season and could probably leave on a free transfer in 12 months' time. The former Arsenal hitman has also hailed the attitude of the former Hoffenheim star and believes he could prove to be a solid backup for Nunez next season. Campbell told Football Insider:

“Look, you have got to look at the situation. It is changing times at Liverpool. Firmino has 12 months to go on his contract. He does not cause any trouble and he’s a good player to have in your squad. When you are rotating, he’s a good player to step in. He’d be a good backup for Nunez next season."

“I think he will see out the next 12 months of his deal and everyone will pat him on the back and say thank you very much. Make no mistake about it, he has been a star for that club.”

Roberto Firmino has etched his name in Liverpool folklore

Regardless of what Firmino decides regarding his future, he will forever be remembered as a Liverpool legend.

The Brazilian international has always been a model professional and didn't appear to mind being overshadowed by his attacking partners Mane and Salah.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport



Darwin Nunez's arrival will soon seal the departure of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.



The trio that led Liverpool to a first Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League triumph and many iconic nights at Anfield.



Mane 🤝 Firmino 🤝 Salah The end of an era at LiverpoolDarwin Nunez's arrival will soon seal the departure of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.The trio that led Liverpool to a first Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League triumph and many iconic nights at Anfield.Mane 🤝 Firmino 🤝 Salah The end of an era at Liverpool 💔 Darwin Nunez's arrival will soon seal the departure of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.The trio that led Liverpool to a first Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League triumph and many iconic nights at Anfield.Mane 🤝 Firmino 🤝 Salah https://t.co/Q0HyHxOmTf

Firmino is fondly known by Liverpool fans as 'El Systemino' for a reason and his contributions to the Reds' success under Klopp cannot be understated. The Brazilian has scored 98 goals in 327 appearances for the Merseyside outfit since 2015.

Selfless, hard-working and immensely talented, Firmino has been an absolute hero of the Kop.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far