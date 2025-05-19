“He stared at me and I said: ‘Hey, I don’t want to end up on a TikTok edit’” - Villarreal ace makes claim on facing Lamine Yamal vs Barcelona

Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye has shared how difficult facing Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is after their clash in LaLiga on Sunday. The Yellow Submarines triumphed 3-2, but not before Yamal delivered a reminder of his prodigious talent for one last time at the Montjuic.

Gueye came on as a second half substitute, replacing Dani Parejo in midfield in the 58th minute. The Senegal international faced Lamine Yamal during his time on the pitch, and he revealed after the game what transpired between them. He claimed that he backed away from tackling the 17-year-old in order not to end up as a meme on TikTok.

“Guys, Lamine Yamal is really good. At one point, he stared at me and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to end up on a TikTok edit.’ I backed off right away. I want a quiet end to the season!”

Yamal had a great game for La Blaugrana, scoring one stunner and hitting the frame of the goal with another attempt. The Spain international took his tally for the season to nine goals, to go with 13 assists in 34 league appearances for the club. He completed the most dribbles and won the most duels of any player on either team in the game.

Barcelona received their 28th Spanish top-flight title after the game against Villarreal, and Yamal's fingerprints were all over their success this season. The teenage sensation is firmly in the running to win the Ballon d'Or this year after helping his side win the domestic treble (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana).

Lamine Yamal scores as Villarreal sour Barcelona party

Lamine Yamal was on target for Barcelona as they tasted defeat at the hands of Villarreal in the final game at the Montjuic. The Yellow Submarines claimed a 3-2 victory, coming from 2-1 down in the second half to snatch all three points from the champions.

Ayoze Perez took just four minutes to open the scoring for the visitors before Yamal responded with a curler from outside the box in the 38th minute. Fermin Lopez added his name to the scoresheet deep into first half added time to put Hansi Flick's side in control at the break.

Villarreal took just five second half minutes to draw level, with Santi Comesana chipping the ball over Marc-Andre ter Stegen. They completed their comeback in the 80th minute when Tajon Buchanan fired the winner past the goalkeeper.

The Yellow Submarines handed Barcelona a first league defeat of 2025 and only their sixth of the season. They also secured their UEFA Champions League spot, while Flick's side received their league title.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More