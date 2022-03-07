"He started that off" - Paul Scholes unsure if Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's smart move during Watford win was allowed

Premier League legend Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his quick thinking that led to Gabriel Martinelli's goal.

The Spaniard played a key part in Arsenal scoring their third goal against Watford at Vicarage Road and it eventually proved to be the decisive strike.

Arteta ran from his technical area and picked the ball up as it was going out for a throw-in and immediately handed it to Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners produced some moments of magical one-touch football after the throw-in, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a wonderful goal.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hailed the former Gunners skipper for his quick thinking to catch the Hornets out of position.

Martinelli's goal gave the Gunners a 3-1 lead but Moussa Sissoko's late strike meant it turned out to be the winning goal in which Arteta played a key role.

While talking to Premier League Productions, Scholes questioned whether Arteta was allowed to come out of his technical area but could not help admiring the vision of the former Arsenal captain.

“He (Arteta) started that off, didn’t he,” said the former Manchester United midfielder, as quoted by HITC Sport. “Arteta can definitely sense something that is happening."

He added:

“Watford aren’t quite in their shape. He runs down the line. Out of his technical area, is he allowed to do that? I am not too sure. But he definitely plays a big part in that.”

Following their win against Watford on Sunday, Arteta's side are now fourth in the Premier League table with 48 points in 25 games.

The Gunners seem to be in the driver's seat in their pursuit of a Champions League spot with three games in hand over both Manchester United and West Ham United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already fallen a lot behind, while Tottenham Hotspur also have grounds to make up if they are to challenge for the fourth spot.

Mikel Arteta has done a good job at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta took on a difficult challenge when he became the manager of Arsenal; the club he used to captain during his playing days.

The north London club was not doing well when Arteta took over and he has slowly but surely helped them revive their position.

It has not been an easy journey for the Spaniard at the Emirates, with the fans calling out for his sacking on a number of occasions.

The future looks bright for the Gunners with a young core group of players at their disposal.

