“He started the season ridiculously well” – Rio Ferdinand reserves special praise for 23-year-old Arsenal star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has all the attributes to become a top player, with the Englishman hitting the ground running at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old arrived from Sheffield United for £30 million last summer, with many having doubts over his ability to become the club's first-choice keeper. However, Ramsdale has been a revelation in goal for manager Mikel Arteta's side, producing many stellar performances.

Ferdinand, who played with many top English goalkeepers during his playing days, believes Ramsdale has all the makings of a top player. Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, he heaped praise on the English shot-stopper, saying (via TBRFootball):

“He started the season ridiculously well, being talked about to play for England. He’ll be a top keeper for years to come.”

Many are touting the 23-year-old to be named in the Premier League Team of the Season for his phenomenal debut campaign in north London. Ramsdale has kept 12 clean sheets in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

Will Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale be England's first-choice goalkeeper at 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Pickford has been England's no.1.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is only a few months away. So England manager Gareth Southgate needs to have an idea of how he wishes to line his team up.

The Three Lions will open their campaign against Iran on November 21. Before that game, Southgate will need to take a decision about his goalkeepers, with Everton's Jordan Pickford having been his first-choice keeper for most of his tenure.

The Englishman kept five consecutive clean sheets in the team's run to the Euro 2020 final last summer, where England lost to Italy on penalties.

However, the impressive performance of Ramsdale will have the England manager contemplating changing things at the back, with many believing the Arsenal keeper is better tham Pickford.

Everton are currently embroiled in a relegation battle, and by the time the World Cup comes around, Pickford could be playing in the second-tier of English football. Meanwhile, Ramsdale could be playing UEFA Champions League football, as Arsenal are in pole position to finish fourth in the Premier League.

They lead fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by two points with only four games left. Considering third-placed Chelsea's stuttering form, the Gunners could even finish a creditable third; the Blues are three points ahead of Arsenal.

Pickford has 43 international caps to his name and has been extremely reliable when called upon, helping England win a penalty shootout at the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Ramsdale, though, has only one international cap thus far. However, given the number of friendlies and UEFA Nations League games to play between now and the World Cup he could get more opportunities.

