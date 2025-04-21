"He shouldn't be starting games" - Jamie Carragher tells Arne Slot to bench 26-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Reds boss Arne Slot to bench Trent Alexander Arnold despite his heroics at the weekend. The former England defender believes the 26-year-old shouldn't keep a starting spot amid uncertainty about his future at the club.

Trent Alexander Arnold was the hero for Liverpool during their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday, April 21. During an intense clash that saw both sides give everything on the pitch, the right-back stepped up and scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to secure all three points for his side.

After the match, Jamie Carragher hailed the 26-year-old as an irreplaceable figure but advised Arne Slot to start benching him because he hasn't committed his future to the club.

The Englishman said (via GiveMeSport):

"You can't replace him, because what he is. The reason we talk about him so much, I think why he's the most talked about full-back we've probably ever seen in the Premier League, is because he's unique, he's different."

"So you're not going to be able to replace him, so forget that, but the big decision Liverpool have, or a couple of decisions between now and the end of the season, and the summer is... If Trent hasn't committed, which he hasn't obviously, to the manager for next season, he shouldn't be starting games. He shouldn't be..."

The former Liverpool defender went on to suggest that the Reds should give Conor Bradley more opportunities to start games to ascertain whether they can count on him for next season. He continued:

"Liverpool are not here as a football club to give someone a send-off. In Conor Bradley, you've got a young player. It's not like we're talking about a 27, 28-year-old, talking about a young player who had a tough 15, 20 minutes at the start of the game, and that's part of becoming an experienced player.

"We need to assess whether Conor Bradley is the guy for us next season playing week in, week out," added Carragher.

Trent Alexander Arnold has bagged four goals and seven assists for Liverpool in 40 games across all fronts this season. However, his continuity at the club is a subject of doubt after he refused to renew his contract amid rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

What is next for Liverpool?

The Reds moved one step closer to claiming the Premier League title this season after securing a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the weekend. They now need to claim only three points to clinch the prize and that could happen this weekend.

Arne Slot's men are scheduled to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday (April 27). A victory would see them claim the crown in front of their fans in Merseyside. Anything other than that would mean that they try again against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 4.

Liverpool have established a 13-point lead at the top of the table with just five games to go. They've recorded 24 victories, seven draws and two defeats so far this season, scoring 75 goals and conceding 31 in the process.

