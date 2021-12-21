"He is starting to look like the player he is meant to be" - Paul Merson impressed with Arsenal star

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard for his performances for the Gunners in recent weeks. Merson believes the attacking midfielder is 'starting to look like the player he is meant to be'.

Arsenal claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League. Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard created a number of goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates against Marcelo Bielsa's side. The 23-year-old registered an assist against Leeds United.

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in a deal worth €30 million last summer. The attacking midfielder was heavily criticized for his lack of output during the opening stages the 2021-22 campaign.

Odegaard has scored three goals and provided one assist in Arsenal's last five Premier League games. Paul Merson has lauded the Norwegian for his performances for Mikel Arteta's side.

"Martin Odegaard is starting to look like the decent player he was meant to be when he arrived at Arsenal. Thomas Partey is starting to play now. Arsenal are starting to look decent but, as I say, they are still a bag of Revels, you put your hand in and you're never sure what you're going to get!" Merson told Sky Sports.

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal on a six-month loan deal from Real Madrid during the second half of last season. He scored just two goals in 20 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, but managed to impress and form a close relationship with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal surprised a number of fans and pudnits when they spent €30 million to sign Odegaard from Real Madrid last summer. The north London club were, however, in desperate need of an attacking midfielder. Odegaard has silenced his critics thanks to his consistent performances for Arsenal in recent weeks.

The midfielder's performances have helped propel Arsenal to fourth-place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal need to sign more players to build on the foundation created by Mikel Arteta

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal spent in excess of £120 million on new signings last summer. The Gunners currently possess a core group of youngsters, including the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Aaron Ramsdale, who are seen as the future of the club.

These youngsters are developing and have gone from strength-to-strength this season under the management of Mikel Arteta. Arsenal are, however, a couple of pieces away from challenging the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a top quality striker. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang seems likely to leave to club in January or at the end of the season. The striker was dropped from the Gunners squad for their last three Premier League games, and was stripped of the captain's armband due to a 'disciplinary breach'.

