"He has that stature" - Jamie Carragher names his ideal candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Two-time FA Cup winner Jamie Carragher has revealed that he views Diego Simeone as a potential successor to current manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Simeone, who began his managerial career back in 2006, has been incredible at the helm of Atletico Madrid over the last decade. He has overseen the club's rise in stature to become a direct title rival to both Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain as well as a force in Europe.

The Argentine has also led Atletico to two league titles, a Copa del Rey trophy, a Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Europa Leagues and two UEFA Super Cups. They have made it into two UEFA Champions League finals during his regime. Simeone has been in charge of the Rojiblancos for 568 matches across all competitions, winning 337 and losing 101.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently stated that Simeone should be considered as an option to take over at his old club (as per Manchester Evening News). During the latest episode of The Overlap, Carragher was asked if the Atletico boss could join the Red Devils.

He responded (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“Yes, I think so. He has that stature. Gary (Neville) talks about coming up against him. He has got that presence, hasn’t he?”

The former Liverpool centre-back went on to add that he had spoken to someone about Simeone becoming the Reds' manager after Klopp moves on. Carragher stated:

“I was talking to someone last night actually about Simeone for Liverpool, talking about when Klopp would leave in a couple of years. I would love to see Simeone in the Premier League. To see how he plays.”

He concluded:

“Is it because he’s up against Real Madrid and Barcelona, he is always the underdog. If he went to Manchester United and got as much money as anyone, would he play differently? I am not so sure.”

Jurgen Klopp still has two years left on his current Liverpool contract

As things stand, Liverpool don't need to start looking for Klopp's successor. The German's current deal runs until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay at Anfield.

For now, the Reds will be completely focused on the ongoing campaign. They are still in the fight to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League and have already secured the Carabao Cup.

Overall, Klopp has overseen the Reds in 363 matches across competitions since joining the club in 2015, recording 226 wins and just 62 losses.

