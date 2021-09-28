"He is here to stay" - Thierry Henry claims Spotify founder Daniel Ek hasn't abandoned plan to buy Arsenal

Club legend Thierry Henry has revealed that Spotify owner Daniel Ek is still hopeful to buy Arsenal despite the club's owners not interested in the same.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Goal), Henry said that the Swedish entrepreneur has not given up on owning Arsenal. Ek's interest is here to stay despite Arsenal director Josh Kroenke rejecting his opening offer. Henry said in this regard:

"To be able to get there, you need to have someone respond on the other side. It hasn't happened yet, but he is here to stay. So, let's see what's going to happen. But for the moment, we enjoyed the win (against Tottenham) yesterday."

"There's no dialogue at the moment, and I feel it's going to be a long process. I said this the last time I was on the show (in May). How long it's going to be, I don't actually know. But we are here to stay."

Daniel Ek revealed in May earlier this year that he did make an offer to purchase Arsenal. But that was turned down by the club's current owners. The Spotify owner took to Twitter to clarify the matter, writing:

"They replied that they don’t need the money. I respect their decision, but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

Daniel Ek has teamed up with Arsenal legends like Theirry Henry, Denis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira to take over the Gunners after the European Super League debacle that saw fans turn up against Stan and Josh Kroenke.

It is worth noting that Daniel Ek was present at the Emirates Stadium to witness Arsenal's 3-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.

Arsenal owners have no intentions of selling the club

In an official statement posted in April, the current Arsenal owners dismissed their intentions to sell the club in the near future.

In their statement, the Kroenkes said that they remain fully committed towards Arsenal and would help them compete for big trophies and improve the team. Their statement read:

"We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsena,l and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer, and we will not entertain any offer. Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game, and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve that."

The Arsenal hierarchy backed manager Mikel Arteta in the recently concluded transfer window. The Gunners spent close to £150 million on the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

