"He isn't a stepover merchant" - Rio Ferdinand takes sly dig at Paul Pogba after Manchester United sign Casemiro

Manchester United have completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth €60 million, with €10 million in add-ons, as confirmed by Goal. Following the transfer, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has taken the opportunity to aim a dig at Paul Pogba, who left the club at the end of last season.

The Frenchman was often criticised for his flamboyant style, showboating and penchant to go missing in big games during his time at United. Ferdinand has showered praise on Casemiro for thriving in these aspects.

"When the big games come along, this guy performs. He knows what he's doing, he's there," the Red Devils legend said of United's latest signing on his YouTube channel.

He continued, hailing Casemiro for being the quintessential team man.

"There's no thrills with him," said Ferdinand. "He isn't a stepover merchant; he isn't a skills man; he isn't someone who wants to get the fans off their seats with a bit of skill. He's there to do a job that means that the team are better off; they run more efficiently; they're going to have a chance of winning because he's in the team. He's first and foremost a team football player, which I love about him. If there's a battle, he's a man you want on your side."

Casemiro has joined United after a successful campaign with Real Madrid, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double. The Brazilian is set to pen a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional year, and earn around €18 million per year.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, re-joined Juventus as a free agent this summer. Unfortunately, the Frenchman is yet to play this season after picking up a knock last month that will keep him out of action till the last week of September.

