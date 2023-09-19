Alan Shearer has praised Andy Robertson for his role in Liverpool's comeback win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) on Saturday (September 16).

The Reds found themselves trailing by a goal in the 7th minute when Hwang Hee-chan scored the opener. Cody Gakpo leveled the scoreline 10 minutes into the second half after a smart assist from Mohamed Salah.

Wolves held on for the next half an hour and seemed destined to hold on for a point at home. But Robertson had other ideas. The left-back ventured into the box and got on the end of a neat pass from Salah, scoring with a first-time finish from his stronger left foot.

At a time when Liverpool looked devoid of ideas, Robertson's adventurous run down the Reds' right flank made all the difference. After the game, Shearer praised the Scotland captain in his weekly Premier League column and said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Liverpool needed a big second-half performance and he [Robertson] stepped up with their second goal in an excellent comeback win at Wolves."

For all the time he spends in the final third of the pitch, Robertson doesn't boast an impressive goal-scoring record. He has registered nine goals and 63 assists in 272 games across competitions for Liverpool since joining them from Hull City in 2017.

Coincidentally, the 29-year-old's last league goal before this weekend came in a win against Wolves by an identical scoreline in May 2022.

Liverpool star praises Mohamed Salah's second assist against Wolves

Andy Robertson found himself on the opposite flank when he snuck in Liverpool's second goal against Wolves.

Mohamed Salah's pass came in from the Scotsman's right-hand side, which meant Robertson had to open up his body to make contact with his stronger foot. He made no mistake with his finish and found the small gap between Jose Sa and his left goalpost.

Giving his verdict on Salah's assist, which was his 200th goal involvement in the Premier League, 'Robbo' told the club's official website:

"He had his head up and I knew if I could give him the option there then he would pick the right choice, then it was just about me making good contact. Luckily I managed to do that and snuck it in at the near post.

"I don’t score many goals so you have to enjoy it when they come and I’m more delighted that it goes towards a win."

Harvey Elliott's shot was deflected by Hugo Bueno in added time and found its way into Sa's goal to seal the 3-1 scoreline. Liverpool's next assignment is an away game against LASK in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday (September 21).