“He steps up all the time” – Darren Bent names Premier League star who could walk into Liverpool line-up ahead of Sadio Mane

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son could walk into the Liverpool side, ahead of Sadio Mane.

Bent has hailed the South Korean superstar for his incredible ability to make a difference up front.

The 38-year-old has further suggested that Son could walk into any team right now, including the Reds and Manchester City.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Son Heung-Min’s last 3 Tottenham appearances:



West Ham

Newcastle

Aston Villa



🦶 He’s now just 3 goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot… Son Heung-Min’s last 3 Tottenham appearances:West HamNewcastleAston Villa🦶 He’s now just 3 goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot… ⚪️ Son Heung-Min’s last 3 Tottenham appearances:🆚 West Ham ⚽️⚽️⭐️🆚 Newcastle ⚽️🅰️⭐️🆚 Aston Villa ⚽️⚽️⚽️⭐️🦶 He’s now just 3 goals behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot… https://t.co/l9hQz1OTV5

On being asked whether Son would start for any Premier League side, Bent told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Yes, I think he does now. I always used to think; ‘Hmm, would he get in (at Liverpool) ahead of Mane?’ But Heung-Min Son, he steps up all the time. He scores goals, creates goals, can finish with either foot. On that left-hand side, I think he would get into any team now. City as well."

Bent has heaped praise on the former Bayer Leverkusen star for his 'goal threat' and intelligence 'with his movement'.

He added:

“He just carries such a goal threat, he’s intelligent with his movement, he consistently scores goals every season as well. I think you’d put him in there (at Liverpool and Man City).”

Would Heung-Min Son fare better at Liverpool than Sadio Mane?

Since his move to Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, Sadio Mane has been a brilliant servant to the club. He has been one of the cornerstones for Jurgen Klopp to build his incredible squad around.

The Senegal international has already established himself as a legend at the Merseyside club. Mane has been one of the key reasons why the Reds were finally able to end their 30-year drought for the League title in 2019-20.

The 30-year-old has a won a total of five trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019.

Mane has scored 113 goals and made 45 assists in 257 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The Senegalese legend who has scored the fastest hat trick in Premier League history Sadio Mane turns 30 today.The Senegalese legend who has scored the fastest hat trick in Premier League history Sadio Mane turns 30 today.The Senegalese legend who has scored the fastest hat trick in Premier League history 🔥 https://t.co/0v6g9JeLVY

Son, on the other hand, is yet to win his first piece of silverware at Tottenham Hotspur. However, it would be harsh to compare Mane to him on the basis of trophies won.

The South Korean superstar has been one of the most consistent players for the North London club since his move in 2015. He has scored 125 goals and made 72 assists in 318 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

The South Korean is second on the Premier League goal scoring list this season with 17 goals, only behind Mohamed Salah (20). Mane, meanwhile, has 13 goals and sits in fourth position. Hence, in terms of consistency and recent form, Son might have the upper hand over Mane.

Bent is absolutely right that the 29-year-old could get into any Premier League side right now.

Edited by Aditya Singh