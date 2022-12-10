“He steps up” – Rio Ferdinand offers rave review of Liverpool linked player after his display for Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for his display in their quarterfinal win over the Netherlands at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandez missed his spot kick in the shootout on Friday (December 9), but it mattered little as the Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 to march into the semifinals. Despite making only seven appearances for the national team before the game, the 21-year-old stepped up to take the spot-kick under pressure, impressing Ferdinand.

Speaking on BBC One after the match, the pundit said (via HITC):

“He steps up. You have got to put your hand up, you probably get asked before the penalties get announced at the end of the game. You have got to put your hand up. He is a young kid.”

Fernandez has nonetheless had a decent campaign in Qatar so far, scoring against Mexico in the group stage for his first goal in Argentinian colours. He has been linked with a move to Liverpool from Benfica, where the youngster is currently plying his trade at after moving from Argentina earlier this year.

Sport had reported in October that Chelsea and Barcelona were interested in Fernandez, while 90min claimed that Manchester United were keeping tabs on him.

However, the player won't come cheapm as he has a release clause of €120 million (£103 million) in his contract with Benfica, according to GiveMeSport.

Argentina face Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals

Argentina marched into the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will now face Croatia for a place in the showpiece clash on Sunday.

The Albiceleste were beaten 3-0 by the Vatreni in Russia four years ago, so they can expect another tough encounter against them.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL ARGENTINA VS. CROATIA FOR A SPOT IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 🔥 https://t.co/OxU6x2Nu2O

Croatia beat Japan and one of the tournament favourites, Brazil, on penalties in the knockout stages after fighting back from a goal down to reach there.

They don't give up easily and could find their way back from a deficit. Their ability from 12 yards is impressive, too, having won all four shootouts they have been in involved in across FIFA World Cups.

Argentina face Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (December 13).

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes