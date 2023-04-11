"He still continues to impose that desire to be able to conquer everything" - David Ospina delivers glowing verdict on 'born winner' Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina has waxed lyrical about Al-Aalami teammate and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon was left without a club after terminating his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent last November. Al-Nassr took advantage of the situation by luring him to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Aalami made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, reportedly agreeing to pay him £173 million per year, to convince him to join them. Despite the financial outlay, the forward's arrival has boosted the club's pedigree on and off the pitch.

Many previously suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's level of commitment would drop after moving to the Middle East. However, Ospina has been impressed by Ronaldo's hunger, having had first-hand experience with him.

Expressing his delight at sharing the dressing room with Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr goalkeeper said the forward is still determined to win. Ospina also hailed the former Real Madrid superstar as a winner, telling Colombian television channel Win Sports (via ComuTricolor):

"I'm very happy to be able to share (the dressing room) with him. He (Cristiano Ronaldo) still continues to impose that desire to be able to conquer everything, he is a born winner."

Ospina went on to point out that Ronaldo is keen to contribute to Saudi Arabian football's growth over the coming years, saying:

"Since his arrival, he has imposed himself; he wants to contribute and help, and wants to provide his knowledge so that Saudi Arabia continues to grow and so that this championship continues to rise in the future."

The Colombia international also admitted that people close to him have been asking him for things from the Al-Nassr captain.

"Sometimes I have to say no because one is embarrassed to ask him for something," Ospina said.

It is worth noting that Ospina is yet to play a game with Ronaldo, as he has been sidelined with an elbow injury since January.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has found his footing at Al-Nassr since making his debut for the club in their 1-0 Saudi Pro League win against Ettifaq FC on January 22. He has bagged eleven goals and two assists in ten league games for the club so far.

Despite only joining Al-Aalami in December, the former Manchester United superstar is already in the running for the Golden Boot. He is only five goals behind joint top scorers Abderrazak Hamdallah, Odion Ighalo, and Al-Nassr teammate Talisca.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be determined to lead the Riyadh-based club to Saudi Pro League glory this term. Rudi Garcia's side are second in the table, three points behind Al-Itttihad.

Poll : 0 votes