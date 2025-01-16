“He still defends like he has never played at right back” - Manchester United legend warns Real Madrid about Trent Alexander-Arnold signing

Roy Keane has once again taken shots at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold as he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Manchester United icon claims that the Englishman never defends and acts like he has never played as a right-back.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane stated that Trent has played over 300 matches and still makes mistakes like he is playing out of position. He believes that the Reds defender will get exposed at Real Madrid for his lack of defensive skills. Keane said:

"If Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to Real Madrid, then good luck to him – as if Madrid don’t know how to defend. He’s played over 300 games and played for England, but he still defends like he has never played at right back."

"He’s played all these games, and he must do training sessions but he’s playing right back, and people go at him like he’s confused and never seen something like that before. Trent defends as if Liverpool have had lots of injuries, and they’ve asked him to just fill in a position."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Liverpool yet and Marca have reported that the right-back is certain to leave for Real Madrid. Los Blancos are exploring the possibility of completing the move this month but the Reds are determined to keep him until the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot heaps praise on Real Madrid target

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning goal in his side's 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at the weekend and Arne Slot was full of praise for the Liverpool defender. Slot claimed that the Real Madrid target was not letting the contract issues get to him and said (via Daily Mail):

"I could talk for hours about that goal. Unbelievable. Every player around the world, maybe except for a few, has a bad game and that is completely normal. But the moment Trent has one, everyone has an opinion about it. Maybe, maybe that is because of the contract situation. I don't know if that wasn't there if people would have reacted in the same way. Many of them were quite hard on him."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has commented on his contract status earlier this season and said (via Daily Mail):

"I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say. Look, I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions, none of those have been played out in public, and this one won’t be either."

Real Madrid are confident of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and the Englishman is reportedly open to joining them when his contract expires this summer.

