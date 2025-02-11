“He still hasn’t won anything in Saudi Arabia” - Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus ignores clear fact about losing to Cristiano Ronaldo in final 

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus has highlighted that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a trophy in Saudi Arabia. Despite losing to Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, Jesus has refused to credit the 40-year-old for this achievement.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr faced Jesus' Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on August 12, 2023. Despite trailing 1-0 and being down to nine men in the second half, Ronaldo netted a heroic brace to inspire his side to victory.

However, the Arab Cup, which occurred during pre-season, is considered to be a friendly competition and isn't regarded as an official trophy by many - including Jorge Jesus.

During an interview with Channel 11, he said (via O Jogo):

"He's [Ronaldo] won everything in sport, the only thing he hasn't won is the World Cup with the national team and he still hasn't won anything in Saudi Arabia.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a World Cup for Portugal as well as a major honor for Al-Nassr. The Knights of Najd have challenged for numerous trophies but have come up short in recent years due to the strength of local rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

"They knew Ronaldo, not Portugal" - Jorge Jesus reckons Portugal do not 'value' Cristiano Ronaldo as much as Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has claimed that Portugal don't value Cristiano Ronaldo for the worth and image he brings to the country. He compared their treatment of the 40-year-old with Saudi Arabia, noting how the latter was on billboards in cities six years ago.

From the aforementioned source, Jesus stated:

"We don't have time to meet in [Saudi] Arabia. We were already friends in Portugal and I met him more often in Portugal than in Saudi Arabia. He's a reference, the pride of the Portuguese."

He added:

"The first time I arrived here, they knew Ronaldo, not Portugal. The billboards in the middle of the city were just Ronaldo, and that was six years ago. In Portugal they don't value him much for the image he brings."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023 after terminating his contract with Manchester United. The Real Madrid icon penned a record two-and-a-half-year deal with the Knights of Najd, leading to numerous superstars joining the SPL over the years, including Neymar and Karim Benzema.

While Ronaldo is set to become a free agent this summer, recent reports suggest he is set to extend his current deal by another year.

