"He still lacks the level" - Luis Suarez makes claim about Arsenal star Victor Gyokeres

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has claimed that striker Viktor Gyokeres is not at the level Arsenal need him to lead their attack. The Uruguayan believes that the 27-year-old needs another season or two before he is ready to be their main man up front.

Ad

Speaking to a streamer, Suarez said that Gyokeres is a good striker, but not at the top level yet. He added that the former Cporting CP star is still learning and needs to time, saying (via TouchlineX):

"He still lacks the level. He’s good, but I think he still lacks the level... He’ll get there in a year or two."

Suarez went on to praise Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro in the same interview, claiming that the Brazilian star has surprised him. He recollects watching the forward at Brifhgotn & Hove Albion, and said (via ChelseaFC Online):

Ad

Trending

“There’s one striker who really surprised me, and that’s Joao Pedro. The one from Chelsea. I love him. I saw him a couple of times at Brighton, but now at Chelsea I’ve really started to like him a lot.”

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP this summer for a reported £64 million. He has scored twice in the three Premier League matches, both coming against Leeds United in the 5-0 win at the Emirates.

Ad

Troy Deeney questioned Arsenal's decision to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney spoke about Viktor Gyokeres and claimed that Kai Havertz would be starting ahead of the new signing at Arsenal. The Englishman believed that Mikel Arteta would turn to the German for the big games, as the Swedish star was not the ideal player for the system and said on talkSPORT:

Ad

“Gyokeres, for me, is not the answer. I know it’s only one game in and people will say that he’s rusty, but if you look at his movement, the way he was running, again there was an incident where he went through one v one and stands on the ball. It’s just, for me I think you are going to see, and I’ve said it in a column in The Sun on the weekend, you’re going to see Havertz start more games than you will Gyokeres over the course of the season.”

Arsenal are without Kai Havertz for the next few weeks after the former Chelsea star picked up a knee injury. He has undergone surgery and is set for some time on the sidelines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More