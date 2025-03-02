"He still has some things that he can learn" - Manchester United star backed to emulate William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate by former player

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre believes Leny Yoro is destined for greatness as his potential is high. He claims that the Frenchman can emulate Arsenal's William Saliba and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate.

Ad

Speaking at the Soccerex in Caira, Silvestre stated that he is confident about Yoro, who rejected Real Madrid to join Manchester United last summer. He added that the injuries have hindered his progress this season, but he is just behind Saliba and Konate already. He said via Mirror:

“From his time in Lille, we’ve seen that he’s athletically dominant, he makes the right calls when recovering the ball and has good timing. It’s unfortunate that he got injured early in pre-season because I think he will be a major force at United in the coming years. He still has some things that he can learn, of course, he is not the finished article, but he’s got so much potential. When you look at [William] Saliba and [Ibrahima] Konate for France, for me he is next in line.”

Ad

Trending

Manchester United signed Leny Yoro in July 2024 from Lille despite interest from Real Madrid. He joined for a reported €62 million deal with another €8 million in add-ons.

Mikael Silvestre on Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Mikael Silvestre spoke at the Soccerex in Cairo about Ruben Amorim's time at Manchester United and stated that the manager is forcing players to adapt to his system and that is not working. He believes that the manager needs to work things out and said via Daily Mirror:

Ad

“Amorim is forcing players to adapt quickly at the moment and it’s not working. You can’t just flick a switch from one day to the other for players. They have to suit what the manager wants. You see with Dorgu, this is a player who is meant to play in his formation, but I’m not sure [Noussair] Mazraoui or [Diogo] Dalot can do it properly. I think he is a good manager. It is just wrong timing. Coming in the middle of the season is always difficult and also the players’ self-belief is not there.”

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table after their win over Ipswich Town last week. However, they were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Fulham in the penalty shootout and are set to finish the season without a silverware – just months after winning the FA Cup against Manchester City in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback